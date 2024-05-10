IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a 60-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 58th match of IPL 2024 to stay alive in the playoff race. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosted the encounter on Thursday, May 9.
After losing the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were asked to bat first. Faf du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) couldn't sustain the momentum as they lost their wickets quite early in the innings.
However, Virat Kohli stood tall to keep up the momentum as Rajat Patidar smacked a valuable 55-run knock in 23 balls with three fours and six sixes. Cameron Green contributed 46 runs with five fours and one six and Dinesh Karthik played a cameo of seven-ball 18-run knock.
Kohli went on to score 92 runs off 47 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes to propel RCB to 241/7 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel scalped three wickets while Vidwath Kaverappa picked up two wickets for PBKS.
In response, PBKS kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rilee Rossouw (61 in 27 balls) stood tall. However, other batters couldn't create a significant impact in the chase. Shashank Singh was the next-best batter with 37 runs off 19 balls.
Eventually, Punjab got bundled out for 181 runs in 17 overs. Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets, conceding 43 runs in four overs while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Karn Sharma pocketed two wickets each. With the defeat, PBKS got eliminated from playoffs.
That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.
IPL 2024 Most Runs List
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli consolidated his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 634 runs in 12 innings. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad retained his second rank with 541 runs. Travis Head (533) maintained his third position in the tally.
Sanju Samson (471), Sunil Narine (461), and KL Rahul (460) continued to stay at the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions while Riyan Parag (436), and Phil Salt (429) retained their seventh and eighth spots, respectively.
Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is settled at the ninth spot with 424 runs while Rishabh Pant (413) continued to sit at the 10th position.
IPL 2024 Most Wickets List
PBKS pacer Harshal Patel moved one spot up to the pole position in the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah slid from the top to the second rank with 16 scalps. Varun Chakaravarthy retained his third position with 16 wickets at 21.87.
Arshdeep Singh moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank with 16 scalps at 27.31. Mukesh Kumar (15) and T Natarajan (15) slid one spot each to the fifth and sixth ranks at an average of 20.8 and 24.53, respectively.
Kuldeep Yadav (14), Sunil Narine (14), Harshit Rana (14), and Mustafizur Rahman (14) settled with the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at an average of 20.5, 20.78, 21.28, and 22.71, respectively.
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️