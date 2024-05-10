IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a 60-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 58th match of IPL 2024 to stay alive in the playoff race. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosted the encounter on Thursday, May 9.

After losing the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were asked to bat first. Faf du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) couldn't sustain the momentum as they lost their wickets quite early in the innings.

However, Virat Kohli stood tall to keep up the momentum as Rajat Patidar smacked a valuable 55-run knock in 23 balls with three fours and six sixes. Cameron Green contributed 46 runs with five fours and one six and Dinesh Karthik played a cameo of seven-ball 18-run knock.

Kohli went on to score 92 runs off 47 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes to propel RCB to 241/7 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel scalped three wickets while Vidwath Kaverappa picked up two wickets for PBKS.

In response, PBKS kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rilee Rossouw (61 in 27 balls) stood tall. However, other batters couldn't create a significant impact in the chase. Shashank Singh was the next-best batter with 37 runs off 19 balls.

Eventually, Punjab got bundled out for 181 runs in 17 overs. Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets, conceding 43 runs in four overs while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Karn Sharma pocketed two wickets each. With the defeat, PBKS got eliminated from playoffs.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 634 113* 70.44 413 153.51 1 5 0 55 30 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 SV Samson (RR) 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 5 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 6 KL Rahul (LSG) 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 7 R Parag (RR) 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 8 PD Salt (KKR) 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 9 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 10 RR Pant (DC) 12 12 2 413 88* 41.3 264 156.43 0 3 0 31 25

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli consolidated his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 634 runs in 12 innings. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad retained his second rank with 541 runs. Travis Head (533) maintained his third position in the tally.

Sanju Samson (471), Sunil Narine (461), and KL Rahul (460) continued to stay at the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions while Riyan Parag (436), and Phil Salt (429) retained their seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is settled at the ninth spot with 424 runs while Rishabh Pant (413) continued to sit at the 10th position.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HV Patel (PBKS) 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 3 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 5 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 6 T Natarajan (SRH) 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.5 8.2 15 1 0 8 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 10 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0

PBKS pacer Harshal Patel moved one spot up to the pole position in the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah slid from the top to the second rank with 16 scalps. Varun Chakaravarthy retained his third position with 16 wickets at 21.87.

Arshdeep Singh moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank with 16 scalps at 27.31. Mukesh Kumar (15) and T Natarajan (15) slid one spot each to the fifth and sixth ranks at an average of 20.8 and 24.53, respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav (14), Sunil Narine (14), Harshit Rana (14), and Mustafizur Rahman (14) settled with the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at an average of 20.5, 20.78, 21.28, and 22.71, respectively.

