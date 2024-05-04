IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT match (Updated)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday, May 4, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl. GT didn’t have a great start and lost their first three wickets for 18 runs. The middle-order batters did some decent job but none of them managed to cross the 40-run mark. GT were bundled out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal took two wickets each for RCB.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start to RCB and added 92 runs for the first wicket. Kohli made 42 runs off 27 deliveries, while Du Plessis amassed 64 runs off 23 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh provided the finishing touch to RCB’s innings.

RCB reached the target of 148 runs in 13.4 overs with four wickets in hand. Joshua Little was the pick of the bowlers for GT and took four wickets for 45 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 347 146.68 1 4 0 53 15 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 4 R Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 PD Salt (KKR) 10 10 1 397 89* 44.11 220 180.45 0 4 1 45 22 8 TM Head (SRH) 9 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 9 SV Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 SP Narine (KKR) 10 10 0 380 109 38 212 179.24 1 2 0 40 25

Virat Kohli has jumped to first place from second and has scored a total of 542 runs in 11 innings at an average of 67.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad has moved to second place from first on this list and has scored 509 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 146.68.

Sai Sudharsan is still in third position and has made 418 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 131.67. Riyan Parag is still in fourth place and has made 409 runs in 10 outings at an average of 58.42.

KL Rahul is still the fifth-highest run-getter and has amassed 406 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.60. Rishabh Pant is still in sixth place and has amassed 398 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 158.56.

Philip Salt is still in seventh position and has scored 397 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.11. Travis Head is still in eighth place and has made 396 runs in nine innings at an average of 44.

Sanju Samson is still in ninth position and has made 385 runs in 10 matches at an average of 64.16. Sunil Narine is still in 10th position and has amassed 380 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 179.24.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 11 11 263 43.5 0 274 17 5/21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 T Natarajan (SRH) 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 HV Patel (PBKS) 10 10 198 33 0 338 14 3/15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 6 SP Narine (KKR) 10 10 240 40 0 269 13 2/22 20.69 6.72 18.46 0 0 7 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 8 CV Varun (KKR) 10 10 222 37 0 320 13 3/16 24.61 8.64 17.07 0 0 9 G Coetzee (MI) 10 10 201 33.3 0 341 13 4/34 26.23 10.17 15.46 1 0 10 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 10 10 212 35.2 0 354 13 4/29 27.23 10.01 16.3 1 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still in first place and has taken 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.11, an economy of 6.25, and a strike rate of 15.47. T Natarajan is still in second position and has picked 15 wickets in eight innings at an average of 19.13.

Mustafizur Rahman is still in third place and has picked 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71. Harshal Patel is still in fourth position and has taken 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.

Matheesha Pathirana is still in fifth place and has picked 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine is still the sixth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 13 wickets in 10 innings at a strike rate of 18.23.

Mukesh Kumar is still in seventh position and has 13 wickets to his name in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy is still the eighth-leading wicket-taker and has picked 13 wickets in 10 outings at an economy of 8.63.

Gerald Coetzee is still in ninth position and has taken 13 wickets in 10 outings at an economy of 10.17. Arshdeep Singh is still in 10th position and has 13 wickets to his name in 10 innings at an average of 27.23.

