IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RR vs PBKS match (Updated)

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 16, 2024 00:11 IST
IPL 2024 Orange Cap updated list
IPL 2024 Orange Cap updated list

Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

RR didn’t have a decent start and lost their first wicket for just four runs. Riyan Parag was one of the five batters who breached the double-digit mark and scored 48 runs off 34 deliveries.

RR posted a total of 144 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar took two wickets each for PBKS.

PBKS lost four wickets in the powerplay and managed just 39 runs. By the time the eighth over was completed, PBKS had lost four wickets and put 48 runs on the board. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma added 63 runs for the fifth wicket and took the team’s total beyond 100 runs.

Curran remained unbeaten on 63 runs off 41 deliveries and helped PBKS reach the target of 145 runs in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each for RR.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1V Kohli (RCB)13133661113*66.1426155.161505633
2RD Gaikwad (CSK)13133583108*58.3412141.51415818
3TM Head (SRH)1111153310253.3264201.891406131
4R Parag (RR)1312353184*59348152.580403831
5B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1212152710347.9373141.281204816
6SV Samson (RR)131345048656322156.520514723
7KL Rahul (LSG)131304658235.76341136.360304216
8SP Narine (KKR)1212046110938.41252182.931314632
9RR Pant (DC)1313244688*40.54287155.40303625
10PD Salt (KKR)1212143589*39.542391820415024

Virat Kohli is still the Orange Cap holder and has amassed 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second position, having scored 583 runs in 13 matches at an average of 58.30.

Travis Head is still the third-highest run-scorer and has 533 runs to his name in 11 games at a strike rate of 201.89.

Riyan Parag has jumped to fourth place from sixth with 531 runs in 12 innings at an average of 59.

Sai Sudharsan has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has scored 527 runs in 12 matches at an average of 47.90.

Sanju Samson has moved to sixth place from fifth and has amassed 504 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 156.52.

KL Rahul is still in seventh place and has made 465 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.76.

Sunil Narine is still in eighth position and has 461 runs to his name in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182.93.

Rishabh Pant is still in ninth place and has scored 446 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 155.40.

Philip Salt is still in 10th position and has scored 435 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1HV Patel (PBKS)1313270450428223/1519.459.5112.2700
2JJ Bumrah (MI)131331151.50336205/2116.86.4815.5501
3CV Varun (KKR)1212264440367183/1620.388.3414.6600
4Mukesh Kumar (DC)101021335.30368173/1421.6410.3612.5200
5Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)131327846.20468174/2927.5210.116.3510
6YS Chahal (RR)1313300500469173/1127.589.3817.6400
7KK Ahmed (DC)1414300502479172/2128.179.5817.6400
8Harshit Rana (KKR)10920534.10332163/2420.759.7112.8100
9Kuldeep Yadav (DC)1111258430372164/5523.258.6516.1210
10TU Deshpande (CSK)1212264440375164/2723.438.5216.510

Harshal Patel is the Purple Cap holder with 22 wickets in 13 innings at an economy of 9.51.

Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to second place from first and has taken 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.80.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third place and has 18 wickets to his name in 12 innings at an economy of 8.34.

Mukesh Kumar is still in fourth place and has 17 wickets in 10 matches at a strike rate of 12.52.

Arshdeep Singh has jumped to fifth position from ninth and has picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 27.52.

Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to sixth place and has taken 17 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 9.38.

Khaleel Ahmed has slipped to seventh place from fifth and has 17 wickets to his name in 14 matches at a strike rate of 17.64.

Harshit Rana has moved to eighth position from sixth and has scalped 16 wickets in nine innings at an average of 20.75.

Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has picked up 16 wickets in 11 innings at an economy of 8.65.

Tushar Deshpande has moved to 10th place from eighth position and has 16 wickets to his name in 12 matches at an economy of 8.52.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी