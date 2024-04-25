IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB match (Updated)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, April 25. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the clash.

RCB won the toss and elected to bat. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar made a half-century each for Bengaluru. Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for SRH and took three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

During the chase, SRH lost their first four wickets inside the Powerplay and managed 62 runs. Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Pat Cummins were the only players who scored more than 30 runs for the team. Hyderabad made 171 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 35 runs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 9 9 2 430 113* 61.42 295 145.76 1 3 - 40 17 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 8 8 2 349 108* 58.16 245 142.44 1 2 - 38 10 3 RR Pant (DC) 9 9 2 342 88* 48.85 212 161.32 - 3 - 27 21 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 9 9 - 334 65 37.11 259 128.95 - 1 - 35 5 5 TM Head (SRH) 7 7 - 325 102 46.42 153 212.41 1 2 - 39 18 6 R Parag (RR) 8 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 7 SV Samson (RR) 8 8 3 314 82* 62.8 206 152.42 - 3 - 29 13 8 S Dube (CSK) 8 8 2 311 66* 51.83 183 169.94 - 3 - 23 22 9 Shubman Gill (GT) 9 9 1 304 89* 38 208 146.15 - 2 - 27 9 10 RG Sharma (MI) 8 8 1 303 105* 43.28 186 162.9 1 - 1 31 18

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has amassed a total of 430 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.76.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second position and has scored 349 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 142.44. Rishabh Pant is still in third place and has scored 342 runs in nine outings at a strike rate of 161.32.

Sai Sudharsan is still the fourth-highest run-scorer and has 334 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.11. Travis Head is still in fifth position and has made 325 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 212.41.

Riyan Parag is still in sixth place and has scored 318 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 161.42. Sanju Samson is still the seventh-highest run-scorer and has scored 314 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 152.42.

Shivam Dube is still in eighth place and has made 311 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 169.94. Shubman Gill is still in ninth place and has made 304 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 146.15. Rohit Sharma is still in 10th position and has made 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.28.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 8 8 192 32 - 204 13 5/21 15.69 6.37 14.76 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 8 8 180 30 - 265 13 3/11 20.38 8.83 13.84 - - 3 HV Patel (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 - 278 13 3/15 21.38 9.58 13.38 - - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 6 6 144 24 - 181 12 4/55 15.08 7.54 12 1 - 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 6 6 144 24 1 209 12 4/19 17.41 8.7 12 1 - 6 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 7 7 165 27.3 - 277 12 4/29 23.08 10.07 13.75 1 - 7 G Coetzee (MI) 8 8 171 28.3 - 288 12 4/34 24 10.1 14.25 1 - 8 M Pathirana (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 152 11 4/28 13.81 7.6 10.9 1 - 9 SM Curran (PBKS) 8 8 144 24 - 211 11 3/28 19.18 8.79 13.09 - - 10 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 6 6 129 21.3 - 223 10 3/14 22.3 10.37 12.9 - -

Jasprit Bumrah is still in first place and has taken 13 wickets in eight innings at an average of 15.69.

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the second-highest wicket-taker and has picked 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.83. Harshal Patel is still in third place and has taken 13 wickets in eight outings at an average of 21.38.

Kuldeep Yadav is still in fourth place and has picked 12 wickets in six matches at an economy of 7.54. T. Natarajan has jumped to fifth place from ninth and has picked 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.41.

Mustafizur Rahman has slipped to sixth place from fifth and has picked 12 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 13.75. Gerald Coetzee has moved to seventh position from sixth and has taken 12 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 10.10.

Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to eighth place and has 11 wickets to his name in five matches at an average of 13.81. Sam Curran has slipped to ninth place from eighth and has picked 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.18. Mukesh Kumar is still in 10th place and has 10 wickets in eight innings at an average of 20.90.

