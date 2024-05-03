IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR match (Updated)

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, May 2, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH won the toss and elected to bat. Hyderabad lost their first two wickets inside the powerplay overs and managed 37 runs. Travis Head and Nitish Reddy added 96 runs for the third wicket. Both the batters went on to score a half-century.

Head was dismissed after scoring 58 runs off 44 deliveries, while Nitish remained unbeaten on 76 runs off 42 deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touch to the innings with his knock of 42 runs off 19 deliveries and remained not out. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for RR and took two wickets for 39 runs in four overs.

RR lost their first two wickets even before the first over was completed. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag helped RR jump back and added 134 runs for the third wicket. Jaiswal played a blistering knock of 67 runs off 40 deliveries, while Parag scored 77 runs off 49 deliveries.

The match went into the last over and RR required 13 runs to win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of Rovman Powell on the last delivery and walked away with a victory. SRH won the match by a mere margin of one run.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 347 146.68 1 4 0 53 15 2 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 0 46 20 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 0 43 9 4 R Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 TM Head (SRH) 9* 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 8 PD Salt (KKR) 9 9 1 392 89* 49 217 180.64 0 4 1 44 22 9 SV Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 SP Narine (KKR) 9 9 0 372 109 41.33 204 182.35 1 2 0 40 24

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 509 runs in 10 innings at an average of 63.62.

Virat Kohli is still in second place and has made 500 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 147.49. Sai Sudharsan is still in third position and has amassed 418 runs in 10 outings at a strike rate of 135.71.

Riyan Parag has jumped to fourth place and has scored 409 runs in 10 innings at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.14.

KL Rahul has moved to fifth position from fourth and has 406 runs to his name in 10 matches at an average of 40.60.

Rishabh Pant has slipped to sixth place from fifth and has scored 398 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 158.56.

Travis Head has moved to seventh position and has amassed a total of 396 runs in nine innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 194.11. Philip Salt has slipped to eighth place from sixth and has made 392 runs in nine innings at an average of 49. Sanju Samson has moved to ninth position from seventh and has scored 385 runs in 10 matches at an average of 64.16. Sunil Narine has slipped to 10th place from eighth and has amassed 372 runs in nine outings at a strike rate of 182.35.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 T Natarajan (SRH) 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 10 10 240 40 0 256 14 5/21 18.28 6.4 17.14 0 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 HV Patel (PBKS) 10 10 198 33 0 338 14 3/15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 6 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 7 G Coetzee (MI) 9 9 189 31.3 0 317 13 4/34 24.38 10.06 14.53 1 0 8 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 10 10 212 35.2 0 354 13 4/29 27.23 10.01 16.3 1 0 9 YS Chahal (RR) 10 10 228 38 0 368 13 3/11 28.3 9.68 17.53 0 0 10 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 186 31 0 262 12 4/55 21.83 8.45 15.5 1 0

T Natarajan has jumped to first place from fifth and has amassed 15 wickets in eight games at an economy of 8.96.

Jasprit Bumrah has moved to second position from first and has taken 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 18.28.

Mustafizur Rahman has slipped to third place second and has picked 14 wickets in nine outings at a strike rate of 14.71.

Harshal Patel has moved to fourth position from third and has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.14.

Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has picked a total of 13 wickets in six matches at an economy of 7.68. Mukesh Kumar is still in sixth place and has 13 wickets to his name in seven innings at a strike rate of 11.76.

Gerald Coetzee has moved to seventh place from eighth and has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.38. Arshdeep Singh has jumped to eighth place from ninth and has 13 wickets to his name in 10 innings at a strike rate of 16.30.

Yuzvendra Chahal has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 28.30. Kuldeep Yadav is still in 10th place and has 12 wickets to his name in eight outings at an economy of 8.45.

