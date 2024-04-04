IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings jumped from seventh to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a nail-biting win against the Gujarat Titans earlier tonight (April 4). An incredible half-ton from Shashank Singh and a splendid cameo from Ashutosh Sharma helped the Kings chase down 200 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Thanks to the three-wicket win, the Punjab Kings now have four points to their name after four matches. Even the Gujarat Titans have four points from four games, but PBKS are one spot above them in the IPL 2024 points table because of their superior net run rate.

PBKS' net run rate stands at -0.220 after four matches. Meanwhile, GT's net run rate is -0.580 after the loss in Ahmedabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped from sixth to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table after Punjab's win against Gujarat.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are the top four teams in the standings after the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match.

Chennai Super Kings can rise to the top of the IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow evening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. A big victory for the Super Kings can take them up from third to first position in the standings.

SRH also have a chance to improve their position. If they cruise to a massive victory on home soil, the Orange Army can jump to the third spot because their net run rate is +0.204 right now.

It will be skipper Pat Cummins' first-ever battle against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. All eyes will be on the SRH skipper and his tactics against Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST in Hyderabad.