IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals moved up from third to first position in the IPL 2024 points table after a fantastic victory against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 1. Fast bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets each for RR to help their side win by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first. The decision worked in his team's favor as Trent Boult and Nandre Burger reduced MI to 20/4 after 3.3 overs. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma's thirties guided the home team to 125/9 in 20 overs.

RR needed only 15.3 overs to chase the 126-run target. All-rounder Riyan Parag continued his fine form by scoring another half-century in IPL 2024.

Courtesy of the six-wicket victory, the Rajasthan Royals now hold the first position with six points from three matches. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have dropped to the second and third positions, respectively.

Mumbai Indians continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit are the only franchise with zero points in the league round right now.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants have a chance to enter Top 4 of IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

IPL 2024 will return to Bengaluru on Tuesday for a fixture between home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams are in the bottom half of the IPL 2024 points table right now, with two points each to their name.

RCB and LSG had an epic rivalry last year. However, the contest may not be so intense this year because Avesh Khan and Gautam Gambhir have left LSG, while Naveen-ul-Haq has made up with Virat Kohli. Still, it should be an exciting battle at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, and the winning team could climb into the top four.