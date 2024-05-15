IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings moved up from 10th to ninth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a five-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals. An unbeaten half-century from captain Sam Curran helped the Kings beat the Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The Kings now have 10 points to their name from 13 matches. They have pushed the Mumbai Indians down to the 10th position in the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals continue to be second in the standings with 16 points from 13 matches. RR suffered their fourth consecutive defeat earlier tonight.

After the 65th match of IPL 2024, the top four teams in the points table are Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR and RR are through to the playoffs, while the other two spots are still up for grabs.

Courtesy of RR's defeat at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders are now confirmed for a first-place finish in the IPL 2024 points table. KKR have 19 points from 13 matches. Their last league game is against RR in Guwahati this Sunday.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad seal a place in the Top 4 of IPL 2024 points table tomorrow?

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will return to the field tomorrow evening for a match against the Gujarat Titans. The Orange Army have 14 points from 12 matches. If they beat the Titans on Thursday, they will have 16 points, which will ensure a place for them in the playoffs.

Also, if SRH beat GT, the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will be officially eliminated from IPL 2024. Both DC and LSG will hope that GT defeat SRH by a big margin tomorrow. Meanwhile, GT have been eliminated from the race to playoffs and will play for pride tomorrow.