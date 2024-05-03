IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed up from fifth to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a one-run win against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 2. The Orange Army defended a 202-run target at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to return to the Top 4 of the standings.

Thanks to this small win, the Sunrisers Hyderabad now have 12 points in their account after 10 matches. Their net run rate has marginally gone down from +0.075 to +0.072. But they have still pushed the Chennai Super Kings down to the fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals continue to be the table toppers despite the one-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals suffered the only second loss of the tournament. Their previous defeat also came in a last-ball thriller, which was against Gujarat Titans at home last month.

Here are the updated standings:

After the 50th match of IPL 2024, the top four teams in the points table are Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians can jump 2 spots in the IPL 2024 points table tonight

Can Akash Madhwal help Mumbai Indians win tonight? (Image: Getty)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will return to their home ground Wankhede Stadium tonight for an IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. If the home team defeats the Knight Riders, they can jump from ninth to seventh position. This will push the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans down by one position each.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have an opportunity to inch a step closer to the playoffs by defeating the Mumbai Indians. The momentum is in the favor of KKR, who stand second in the standings right now. MI are on a three-match losing streak, and another defeat could end their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

