IPL 2024 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for May 10 for GT vs CSK match

In a rematch of last year's IPL final, runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) will go up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. The two teams also met earlier this season, when Chennai beat the Titans by 63 runs at Chepauk.

The two teams are at the opposite end of the spectrum. CSK find themselves fourth in the table with 12 points from 11 matches, including six wins and five defeats. The Super Kings are coming into this game on the back of a win, beating the Punjab Kings by 28 runs in Dharamsala.

GT, on the other hand, have slipped to the bottom of the points table. However, they are still mathematically in contention for a playoff berth given that they win all their remaining games and other results go in their favor. Gujarat have managed to win just four games and lost seven out of 11 matches.

The Titans have lost their last three fixtures and will be desperate to return to winning ways to be in the race for the playoff berth. They are coming into the game on the back of a four-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With the IPL 2024 tournament reaching its business end, both teams will look to return home with two points on offer. Thus, an interesting contest beckons fans in Ahmedabad on Friday night.

Speaking of the weather, the conditions will be extremely hot during the game, with the temperature hovering between 34 and 40 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling might be less due to low humidity levels. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning a full and uninterrupted game is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between GT and CSK in the IPL?

The two teams have shared spoils in head-to-head meetings. They have met each other six times in the past, with both teams winning three games each.

The last time these two played against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier in IPL 2024, CSK successfully defended 200 runs to win by 63 runs.

