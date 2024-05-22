IPL 2024 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for May 22 for RR vs RCB Eliminator match

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The loser of the game will get knocked out, while the winner will meet the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a place in the final.

RCB have had an excellent resurgence this deason. They were down and out at one stage, losing seven out of eight matches. But RCB bounced back superbly, winning six games on the trot to make it to the playoffs. The Royal Challengers defeated the Chennai Super Kings in their final league game to finish inside the top four.

Riding high on confidence, RCB will look to continue their winning momentum and set up a date with the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

RR, on the other hand, have had an exactly opposite campaign to that of Bengaluru. They dominated most of their matches in the first half but lost five straight games before their last league fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. The Royals need to pull themselves up and will have to play their best cricket to upstage an in-form RCB side.

Another full house is expected when the two teams go up against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. The conditions are expected to be extremely hot, with temperatures ranging between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 20s, meaning the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature.

Moreover, there is no rain in Wednesday's forecast for Ahmedabad. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards like the Qualifier 1 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Hyderabad on Tuesday.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have met each other 31 times previously in the IPL. RCB have won 15 times, while the Royals have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. Three games have yielded no results due to inclement weather conditions.

The two teams met each other earlier this season where Rajasthan emerged victorious by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

