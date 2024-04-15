IPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for April 15 for RCB vs SRH match

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Time is running out for the home side. They need to start winning games to keep their hope alive of finishing in the top four. RCB are placed at the bottom of the standings with just two points from six games, including five defeats.

The Royal Challengers lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their last fixture. Problem aplenty and RCB need to find the solutions quickly.

SRH, on the other hand, have punched above their weight so far in IPL 2024. They are placed fourth in the points table, with three wins from five matches. The SunRisers are on a two-match winning streak and will look to extend it against RCB.

Hyderabad are coming into this contest on the back of a win against the Punjab Kings by two runs. The squad has played as a unit and will look to keep the momentum going.

With the tournament picking up pace, both teams will aim to go home with the two points on offer. And the weather will play an important role in tonight's contest. The conditions are expected to be pleasant in Bengaluru on Monday night.

According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around the 30 degree-Celsius mark. However, given the low humidity levels, the actual feeling would be less than that. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in the city. Thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and SRH in the IPL?

The two teams have a storied history in the IPL, including playing the crucial 2016 final, where the SunRisers edged out RCB to lift the title. Overall, RCB and SRH have met each other 23 times, with Hyderabad emerging winners on 12 occasions, while Bengaluru have come out on top in 10 games. One match yielded no result.

The last time these two teams met in the IPL (2023), the Royal Challengers won by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.