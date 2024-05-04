IPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for May 4 for RCB vs GT match

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Royal Challenge Bengaluru (RCB) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have had similar campaigns this season. RCB are currently last in the standings with just six points. They have won only three out of their 10 matches.

Last year's finalists GT, on the other hand, find themselves in the eighth spot with eight points. They have four wins in their kitty from 10 matches and are almost out of the playoff race.

The two teams squared off against each other in their respective last outing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Royal Challengers successfully chased down 201 runs in just 16 overs with nine wickets in hand. Will Jacks smashed a 41-ball 100, while Virat Kohli chipped with a timely 70-run knock.

Gujarat Titans will look to complete revenge in the reverse IPL 2024 fixture tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speaking of the weather, there will be some relief for players after a sudden spell of showers yesterday.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be low, meaning the actual feeling will be a degree or two less than the original temperature.

Although the city witnessed thunderstorms on Friday, there is no rain in the forecast for Saturday, according to the aforementioned report. However, there will be intermittent clouds present in and around the stadium during the game.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and GT in the IPL?

The two teams have played against each other four times previously in the IPL. Both teams currently share the spoils, winning two games apiece.

The last meeting saw RCB thrash the Titans by nine wickets a few days back at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will look to repeat the feat once again at home tonight.

