IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for May 1 for CSK vs PBKS match

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

After losing two back-to-back games to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), CSK finally bounced back with a win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous outing. They bowled out a batting-heavy SRH unit for a mere 134 runs to win by 78 runs.

The Super Kings currently find themselves fourth in the table with 10 points from nine matches, including five wins and four defeats. CSK will look to keep the winning momentum going and beat the under-performing Punjab Kings side to move up in the standings.

PBKS, on the other hand, have struggled this season. They currently languish in the eighth spot with only three wins from nine matches. Shikhar Dhawan and company need to win every game from here to give themselves a chance of finishing inside the top four.

Punjab will be riding high on confidence after their thumping eight-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. They successfully chased down 262 runs with eight balls to spare, thanks to a breathtaking century from Jonny Bairstow and a cameo from Shashank Singh. PBKS will look to keep the momentum going and beat the defending champions at their den.

With both teams vying for the two points, a cracking contest beckons fans in Chennai and they are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers.

Speaking of the weather, it will be hot and humid in the southern part of the country. According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, due to the high humidity level, the actual feeling with seven to eight degrees more than the actual temperature.

Moreover, there is no rain in the forecast as has been the case in the past few weeks.

What is the head-to-head record between CSK and PBKS in the IPL?

Chennai and Punjab have played against each other in the IPL 28 times in the past. The two teams have produced some exciting games with CSK winning 15 of those, while PBKS emerging victorious 13 times.

The two teams last met in IPL 2023 where the Punjab Kings beat the Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at the Chepauk.

