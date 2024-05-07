IPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for May 7 for DC vs RR match

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7.

After a slow start to their campaign, DC picked up the pace with back-to-back wins. However, they lost their last game by seven wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, they could only post 153 runs in their 20 overs, which was easily chased down by the Knight Riders.

The Capitals are currently sixth in the standings with 10 points, including five wins and six defeats from 11 matches. Delhi will look to return to winning ways and ma ke a push for the playoffs.

RR, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams this season. They are currently placed second in the standings below the Kolkata Knight Riders because of an inferior net run rate. The Royals have 16 points from 10 matches, including eight victories and two defeats.

Rajasthan suffered a shocking defeat in the last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), falling short by one run. Sanju Samson and company will be desperate to return to winning ways as IPL 2024 enters the business end.

With a cracking contest on the cards, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. Speaking of the weather, it will be extremely hot in Delhi despite the capital city witnessing some rainfall last week.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity, meanwhile, will be on the lower side, ranging in the 20s. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning, a full game of cricket is expected.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have played against each other 28 times previously in the IPL. Out of those, DC have won 13 games, while the Royals have come out on top on 15 occasions.

The last time the two teams met was earlier in the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where Rajasthan successfully defended 185 to win by 12 runs.

