IPL 2024 weather update: Dharamsala weather report for May 5 for PBKS vs CSK match

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) go up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 53rd match of IPL 2024 in Dharamsala.

CSK had a great start to their campaign, winning two back-to-back games. However, they have lost their rhythm slightly since then, losing five of their last eight games. The Super Kings have been dealing with injury blows and will have to come out all guns blazing to return to winning ways.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a slow to their IPL 2024 campaign. Although late, they have found their momentum and have won their last two matches. It includes pulling off the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket when they gunned down 262 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

The two teams met each other in their previous games a few back, where Punjab comprehensively chased down 163 runs with seven wickets to spare. Jonny Bairstow set up the run chase before Shashank Singh and Sam Curran took the team home.

CSK will look for revenge when these two go up against each other on Sunday. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers to support their favorite team.

It will be extremely pleasant in Dharamsala on Sunday, with the temperature ranging between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will also be on the lower side.

However, there is severe rainfall in the forecast for Dharamsala on Sunday, meaning an interrupted contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between PBKS and CSK in the IPL?

The two teams have produced neck-to-neck competition in the IPL in the past. Overall, Chennai and Punjab have played against each other 29 times, with the former winning 15 times. PBKS, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in 14 games.

The two teams last squared off against each other a few days back where PBKS won by seven wickets.

