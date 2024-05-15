IPL 2024 weather update: Guwahati weather report for May 15 for RR vs PBKS match

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 15. This will be the season's first game at the venue.

RR were confirmed a playoff berth last night after the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the Royals have lost their last three matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways, with the IPL 2024 playoffs approaching.

Sanju Samson and company are currently second in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, including eight wins and four defeats.

PBKS, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of IPL 2024. They have been one of the perennial underperformers in the tournament and it has been no different for them this year as well. They currently languish at the bottom of the points table with only four wins from 12 games.

Punjab will likely miss the services of some of their star players - Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Chris Woakes - tonight. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who has been nursing an injury for quite some time now, will continue to be on the sidelines. Despite their problems, PBKS will look to play some spirited cricket and stun the Royals.

Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers to see their favorite stars in action.

Speaking of the weather, the conditions will be hot and humid throughout the day. The temperature will range around 29-30 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling will be five-six degrees higher than the actual temperature.

Moreover, there is no forecast for rain in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, according to Accuweather.

What is the head-to-head record between RR and PBKS in the IPL?

The two teams have met each other 27 times in the IPL previously, with the Royals coming out on top on 16 occasions. Punjab, on the other hand, have won 11 games.

The last time the two teams met was earlier this season when RR emerged victorious by three wickets. They successfully chased down 148 runs with one ball to spare in Mullanpur.

