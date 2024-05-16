IPL 2024 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for May 16 for SRH vs GT match

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the match on Thursday, May 16.

A win tonight will confirm SRH's playoff berth. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already made it to the playoffs. The SunRisers are currently fourth in the table with 14 points from 12 matches. They have had rather inconsistent outings in the last few games and will look to hit the ground running with the IPL 2024 playoffs on the horizon.

GT have been the most consistent side in the last two years, winning the title in 2022 and finishing as runner-up last year. However, a change in captaincy after Hardik Pandya's departure has affected the balance of the side.

The Titans have struggled to get going this season and have managed only five wins in 13 matches. Placed eighth in the points table, GT have already been knocked out of the competition. They will play for pride and look to spoil SRH's party tonight.

Speaking of the weather in Hyderabad, the conditions will be hot and humid. The temperature will hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, there is a chance of thunderstorms in Hyderabad tonight, meaning an interrupted contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between SRH and GT in the IPL?

Despite their indifferent campaign this year, GT lead 3-1 over the SunRisers in their overall head-to-head meetings.

Shubman Gill and company also won their last meeting earlier this season, beating SRH by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They successfully chased down 163 runs with five balls to spare.