IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 14 for KKR vs LSG match

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14.

The Knight Riders have had a good run in the tournament so far, winning three out of their four matches. KKR are currently placed second in the IPL 2024 points table after Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kolkata are coming from the back of a defeat. KKR went down against defending champions Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. They had a poor outing with the bat, posting 137/9, and then failed to defend the total.

LSG have also looked good so far in this year's IPL. They lost their first game before winning three on the bounce. However, they suffered a defeat in their previous game, losing to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. The Super Giants will look to bounce back and move up in the points table.

With both teams vying for the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest beckons fans, who are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. It will be hot and humid in Kolkata, with temperatures expected to touch the 40-degree Celsius mark in the afternoon. However, it will go down to 36-37 degrees Celsius as the game progresses.

There will be clouds in and around the stadium but it is unlikely to cause any delay in the game.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and LSG in the IPL?

Since Lucknow was inducted into the IPL, they have played against Kolkata and have won on all three occasions. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who was earlier with LSG, will look to end on the winning side on Sunday.

The last time these two teams met, the Super Giants emerged victorious by one run at Eden Gardens.