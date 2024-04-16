IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 16 for KKR vs RR match

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

With the two teams occupying the top two spots in the IPL 2024 points table, a cracker of a contest beckons fans tonight. RR are placed at the top of the standings with 10 points and boasts a net run rate (NRR) of +0.767. They have won five out of six games so far in the competition.

KKR, on the other hand, have been a tough team to beat at home. They have won four out of five matches so far in this year's IPL and currently sit second in the table with eight points. The Knight Riders boast the best NRR in the league - +1.688.

Kolkata thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their last game, while Rajasthan eked out a three-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings.

The top-of-the-table clash will see fans flock to the stadium in huge numbers. The weather is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. According to Accuweather, Kolkata has been hot and humid in the past week, and the weather is expected to remain the same.

The temperature will hover around the 35 degrees Celsius mark throughout. However, given the high humidity levels, the actual feeling would be three to four degrees higher than the original temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have a storied history in the IPL and have produced many edge-of-the-seat encounters in the past. KKR and RR have met each other 28 times previously, with Kolkata emerging on top 14 times. The Royals, on the other hand, have won 13 times, with one game not yielding any result.

The last time the two teams met at Eden Gardens, RR humbled the home side, beating KKR by nine wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback