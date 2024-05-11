IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for May 11 for KKR vs MI match

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. The two teams met each other a few days back when the Knight Riders emerged on top at the Wankhede Stadium.

The two teams are on the opposite spectrums of the points table. KKR are currently at the top of the standings with 16 points from 11 matches, including eight wins and three defeats. They are on equal points with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) but sit on top because of better net run rate (NRR).

Kolkata are on a three-match winning streak, including a 98-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants. They will look to continue their momentum and confirm their place in the top two of the points table.

MI, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of IPL 2024. They are placed second from last in the standings with four wins and eight defeats from 12 matches. They will play for pride and look to give their fans some joy in their last couple of games.

Despite not having much of a bearing on the points table, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers to support their favorite team.

Speaking of the weather, a pleasant condition awaits players in Kolkata tonight. The temperature will hover between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a few degrees more than the original temperature.

Moreover, there is rain in the forecast for Saturday afternoon with heavy clouds. Thus, a start-stop game is likely on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and MI in the IPL?

The two teams have a storied history in the IPL. Despite, Mumbai's dismal campaign in this year's IPL, they have dominated the head-to-head meetings with KKR. Hardik Pandya and company have won 23 of the 33 times these two teams have met each other. The Knight Riders have won only 10 fixtures.

The last time these two teams met, KKR successfully defended 169 to win by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

