IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for May 13 for GT vs KKR match

The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see last year's finalists Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 13. It is a must-win game for the Titans to stay alive in the tournament.

GT were the most consistent team in the last couple of years, winning the title in their debut season in 2022 and making it to the final in the last season. However, the untimely departure of skipper Hardik Pandya has hampered the balance of the team, as evidenced by their performance. Gujarat are currently placed eighth in the standings with 10 points from 12 matches.

KKR, on the other hand, became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous outing at Eden Gardens. They are currently at the top of the standings with 18 points from 12 matches. The Knight Riders will look to keep the momentum going as they chase their third IPL title. The last time the Kolkata-based franchise won a title was in 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who is currently their mentor.

With both teams vying for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans tonight in Ahmedabad. The last match at this venue witnessed over 90000 spectators and a similar packed stadium is expected on Monday.

Speaking of the weather, the conditions will likely be hot in Ahmedabad. According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be in the 50s during the game.

Moreover, there is no forecast for rain on Monday in and around the stadium. But there will be significant cloud covers during the game in Ahmedabad.

What is the head-to-head record between GT and KKR in the IPL?

The two teams have met each other only three times since Gujarat's inception in the IPL in 2022. GT have had the upper hand, winning two, while the Knight Riders have won on one occasion.

The two teams haven't played each other yet in IPL 2024, and today's meeting will be their first of the season.

