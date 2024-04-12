IPL 2024 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 12 for LSG vs DC match

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.

Barring a defeat in their opening game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow have been a force to be reckoned with. They have since then won three games on the trot and are currently placed third in the standings with six points from four games.

They thrashed last year's finalists Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in their previous fixture. Batting first, they posted 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs before knocking over Gujarat for 130 runs, riding on a brilliant spell from Yash Thakur. The young right-arm pacer returned with figures of 5/30 in 3.5 overs.

Delhi, on the other hand, have had another horrid campaign so far in IPL 2024. They currently languish at the bottom of the points table with just one win from five games. They lost to Mumbai Indians in the previous fixture and will desperately want to return to winning ways when they go up against LSG.

With another crucial encounter on the cards, fans are eager to know how the weather will pan out in Lucknow on Friday night. According to Accuweather, the temperatures will likely be higher, ranging around 35 degrees Celsius at the start of the game. However, the temperature will go down as the game progresses. The humidity will also likely be on the lower side, thus, the actual feeling will be slightly less than the original temperature.

There is no chance of precipitation at all in Lucknow and a full 40 overs of the game is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between LSG and DC in IPL?

Lucknow have dominated DC in their previous meetings in the IPL, winning all three of their previous encounters.

The last time the two teams met in IPL 2023, LSG thrashed the Capitals by 50 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Delhi will look to improve their record against Super Giants with a win tonight, and also move up in the IPL 2024 points table.