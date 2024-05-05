IPL 2024 weather update: Lucknow weather report for May 5 for LSG vs KKR match

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

Both teams have had almost similar journeys this season. KKR occupy the second spot in the standings with 14 points, including seven wins from 10 matches. LSG, meanwhile, are positioned just below their opponents in the third spot with 12 points, managing six wins from 10 games.

The Knight Riders are coming into the match on the back of a convincing win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). Riding on an excellent performance from the bowlers, Kolkata successfully defended 169 to beat MI by 24 runs.

Lucknow are also coming into the game on the back of a victory against Mumbai. LSG chased down 145 runs with four wickets in hand to secure their sixth win of the season.

Both teams are riding high on confidence and will look to keep the momentum going. Thus, a cracker of a contest beckons fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight.

Speaking of the weather, it will be hot in Lucknow with the temperature ranging between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be low, meaning the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature.

Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the game, meaning an uninterrupted game is expected on Sunday.

What is the head-to-head record between LSG and KKR in the IPL?

The two teams have faced each other four times previously in the IPL with Lucknow coming out on top on three occasions. Kolkata have one win under their belt against LSG, which came earlier this season at Eden Gardens.

The Knight Riders successfully chased down 162 runs in 15.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls to help his team cross the line.

