IPL 2024 weather update: Mumbai weather report for May 3 for MI vs KKR match

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The two teams are at the opposite ends of the spectrum this season. KKR are placed second in the standings after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 12 points, including six wins and three defeats from nine matches.

The Knight Riders ended their five consecutive game home leg with a seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals. They successfully chased down 154 runs with 21 balls to spare, thanks to a cracking half-century from Phil Salt.

MI, on the other hand, have underperformed in IPL 2024, with none of their players in the batting unit shouldering responsibility consistently. As a result, they find themselves second from the bottom in the table with only three wins from 10 games.

The five-time champions went down to the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture. Batting first, they could only muster 144 runs, which was easily chased down by the opponents.

While Kolkata will look to strengthen their position at the top half of the points table, Mumbai will aim to move up in the points table. As a result, a cracker of a contest beckons fans tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking of the weather conditions, it will be hot and humid in Maharashtra during the game. The temperature will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees more than the original temperature.

Moreover, there is rainfall in the forecast, meaning a full 40 overs of contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between MI and KKR in the IPL?

While the recent form suggests otherwise, MI have dominated the Knight Riders in their head-to-head meetings. Overall, the two teams have locked horns with each other 32 times, with Mumbai coming out on top a staggering 23 times. KKR, on the other hand, have just won nine games.

MI won the last meeting between these two teams by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023.

