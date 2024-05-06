IPL 2024 weather update: Mumbai weather report for May 6 for MI vs SRH match

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

The two teams have had contrasting journeys this season. SRH are placed fourth in the standings with 12 points from 10 games and are in the hunt for the playoffs. The SunRisers will be confident after beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in their last match. SRH successfully defended 201 runs, thanks to a brilliant final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

MI, on the other hand, are virtually out of the tournament. The transition of leadership from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya didn't bode well for the five-time champions. Mumbai find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just six points from 11 matches.

They lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 24 runs in the last game after failing to chase down 170 runs. With nothing to lose now, MI will look to come all guns blazing and play for their pride.

Speaking of the weather, the temperature will remain around 30 degrees Celsius throughout the game. However, due to high humidity levels, which will likely be in the 80s, the actual feeling will be approximately five degrees higher than the actual temperature.

Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast for Monday in Mumbai, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between MI and SRH in the IPL?

The two teams have played against each other 22 times previously in the IPL. MI have won 12 matches out of those, while SRH have come out on top on 10 occasions.

The last time these two teams met was in IPL 2024. The SunRisers recorded 277/3 in 20 overs, riding on a breathtaking knock from Heinrich Klaasen (80* off 34 balls). Mumbai gave a strong reply to get to 246/5 but ultimately fell short by 31 runs.

