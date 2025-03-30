IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs SRH match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have climbed from the fifth to the second position in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Delhi-based franchise crushed the Orange Army in Vizag to register their second win of the tournament.

With this win, DC now have four points from two matches, with their net run rate being +1.320. Only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ahead of Delhi in the IPL 2025 points table right now.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have dropped by one spot each because of DC's rise in the standings. LSG, GT, and PBKS hold the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Here is the updated points table:

The SunRisers Hyderabad have slipped from the sixth to seventh position in the points table after the loss against the Delhi Capitals. SRH have two points after three matches, with their net run rate coming down to -0.871. The Kolkata Knight Riders have moved up to the sixth spot because of SRH's fall.

Can Chennai Super Kings enter the Top 3 of the IPL 2025 points table?

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are currently up against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. It is the third game of the season for CSK, who started their season with a win against the Mumbai Indians, followed by a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

CSK hold the eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table at the moment. However, if the Yellow Army defeats the Riyan Parag-led outfit in the ongoing match, they can enter the Top 3 of the standings.

RR are currently last in the points table with zero wins from two matches. If the Royals defeat the Super Kings, they can rise to the ninth position, pushing the Mumbai Indians to the bottom of the points table.

