IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs MI match (Updated) ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad & Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bagged a convincing four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fourth match of the IPL 2025 season. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the clash on Sunday, March 23.

After losing the toss, MI was tasked to bat first on a turning wicket. They lost their top three wickets for only 36 runs in 4.4 overs with Rohit Sharma bagging a four-ball duck. Suryakumar Yadav (29), and Tilak Varma (31) were decent in the middle overs.

However, they staged another mini-collapse in the middle overs. Deepak Chahar smacked a 15-ball 28-run unbeaten knock in the death overs. Eventually, they posted a good-looking total of 155/9 in 20 overs.

In the chase, CSK started off well despite losing impact player Rahul Tripathi for just two runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who came in at No. 3, scored a 26-ball 53-run knock with six fours and three sixes. Shivam Dube (9) and Deepak Hooda (3) failed to create a significant impact in the middle overs. Opener Rachin Ravindra played a match-winning knock, scoring 65* runs in 45 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Ultimately, CSK chased down the total in 19.1 overs with four wickets in hand. Vignesh Puthur scalped a three-wicket haul but in vain.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 1 1 1 106 106* - 47 225.53 1 - - 11 6 2 DC Jurel (RR) 1 1 - 70 70 70 35 200 - 1 - 5 6 3 TM Head (SRH) 1 1 - 67 67 67 31 216.12 - 1 - 9 3 4 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 - 66 66 66 37 178.37 - 1 - 7 4 5 R Ravindra (CSK) 1 1 1 65 65* - 45 144.44 - 1 - 2 4 6 V Kohli (RCB) 1 1 1 59 59* - 36 163.88 - 1 - 4 3 7 AM Rahane (KKR) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 6 4 8 PD Salt (RCB) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 9 2 9 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 1 1 - 53 53 53 26 203.84 - 1 - 6 3 10 SP Narine (KKR) 1 1 - 44 44 44 26 169.23 - - - 5 3

SRH top-order batter Ishan Kishan occupies the pole position with 106 runs. Dhruv Jurel (70), Travis Head (67), and Sanju Samson (66) hold the second, third, and fourth ranks respectively. Rachin Ravindra (65) made it to the fifth position.

Virat Kohli (59) slipped to the sixth rank. Ajinkya Rahane (59), Phil Salt (56), Ruturaj Gaikwad (53), and Sunil Narine (44) make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 2 KK Ahmed (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 3 KH Pandya (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 4 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 5 TU Deshpande (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 44 3 3/44 14.66 11 8 - - 6 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 7 HV Patel (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 34 2 2/34 17 8.5 12 - - 8 Simarjeet Singh (SRH) 1 1 18 3 - 46 2 2/46 23 15.33 9 - - 9 M Theekshana (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 52 2 2/52 26 13 12 - - 10 DL Chahar (MI) 1 1 12 2 - 18 1 1/18 18 9 12 - -

Noor Ahmad, the CSK spinner, rocketed to the top spot with four wickets, conceding only 24 runs. His colleague Khaleel Ahmed ascended to the second rank with three wickets at an average of 9.66.

RCB spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3) slid two spots to the third position at an average of 9.66. Vignesh Puthur, the MI spinner, scalped three wickets to make it to the fourth rank at 10.66.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande (3) slips to the fifth rank at an average of 14.66. Josh Hazlewood (2), Harshal Patel (2), Simarjeet Singh (2), and Maheesh Theekshana (2) slid to the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks at 11, 17, 2,3, and 26 respectively. Deepak Chahar occupied the 10th rank with one wicket at 18.

