IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Rachin Ravindra & Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the eighth match of the IPL 2025 season. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the clash on Friday, March 28.

After losing the toss, RCB was asked to bat first. Phil Salt (32) started well, scoring at a good rate with five fours and one six. On the other hand, Virat Kohli took his own time to score runs, hitting 31 runs in 30 balls with two fours and a six.

Devdutt Padikkal shined with a quick 27-run knock off 14 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Captain Rajat Patidar was impressive, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls with four fours and three sixes. In the death overs, Tim David scored 22* off eight balls with one four and three sixes to propel RCB to 196/7 in 20 overs. Noor Ahmad was sensational yet again with three wickets, conceding 36 runs.

In the chase, CSK never looked in the game, losing wickets at regular intervals. Rachin Ravindra was the top scorer with 41 runs from 31 balls. Rahul Tripathi (5), Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Deepak Hooda (4), Shivam Dube (19), and Sam Curran (8) failed to create a significant impact.

MS Dhoni's heroics (30* off 16) in the death overs weren't enough as CSK suffered a 50-run defeat. Josh Hazlewood pocketed a three-fer while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone scalped two wickets apiece.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 - 145 75 72.5 56 258.92 - 2 - 12 13 2 MR Marsh (LSG) 2 2 - 124 72 62 67 185.07 - 2 - 13 8 3 TM Head (SRH) 2 2 - 114 67 57 59 193.22 - 1 - 14 6 4 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 2 2 1 106 106* 106 48 220.83 1 - 1 11 6 5 R Ravindra (CSK) 2 2 1 106 65* 106 76 139.47 - 1 - 7 4 6 DC Jurel (RR) 2 2 - 103 70 51.5 63 163.49 - 1 - 10 6 7 Q de Kock (KKR) 2 2 1 101 97* 101 66 153.03 - 1 - 9 6 8 SS Iyer (PBKS) 1 1 1 97 97* - 42 230.95 - 1 - 5 9 9 V Kohli (RCB) 2 2 1 90 59* 90 66 136.36 - 1 - 6 4 10 PD Salt (RCB) 2 2 - 88 56 44 47 187.23 - 1 - 14 3

Nicholas Pooran, the LSG explosive batter, continues to stay at the top spot with 145 runs from two innings. Mitchell Marsh (124), Travis Head (114) and Ishan Kishan (106) retain their second, third and fourth ranks respectively.

CSK opening batter Rachin Ravindra ascended from the 12th to the fifth rank with 106 runs from two innings. Dhruv Jurel (103), Quinton de Kock (101), and Shreyas Iyer (97) slipped one spot each to the sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, respectively.

RCB opener Virat Kohli moved up from the 15th spot to the ninth rank, amassing 90 runs. On the other hand, his opening partner Phil Salt rocketed from the 16th position to the 10th rank, scoring 88 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 54 7 4/18 7.71 6.75 6.85 1 - 2 SN Thakur (LSG) 2 2 36 6 - 53 6 4/34 8.83 8.83 6 1 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 2 2 48 8 - 43 5 3/21 8.6 5.37 9.6 - - 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/29 14.25 7.12 12 - - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 1 1 24 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 6 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 7 MA Starc (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 8 Yash Dayal (RCB) 2 2 36 6 - 43 3 2/18 14.33 7.16 12 - - 9 TU Deshpande (RR) 2 2 30 5 - 51 3 3/44 17 10.2 10 - - 10 KH Pandya (RCB) 2 2 36 6 - 55 3 3/29 18.33 9.16 12 - -

CSK overseas spinner Noor Ahmad continued his dominance to move to the pole position with seven scalps from two innings. Shardul Thakur slipped to the second rank with six wickets. Josh Hazlewood ascended from the 15th to the third rank with five wickets at an average of 8.6.

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed slid from the third to the fourth rank, scalping four wickets at 14.25. R Sai Kishore (3) and Vignesh Puthur (3) slipped one spot each to the fifth and sixth ranks at 10 and 10.66, respectively.

Mitchell Starc (3) retained his seventh rank at 14. Yash Dayal (3) and Tushar Deshpande (3) occupy the eighth and ninth positions at an average of 14.33 and 17, respectively. RCB spinner Krunal Pandya descended from the fourth spot to the 10th rank, pocketing three wickets at an average of 18.33.

