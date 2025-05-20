IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs RR match (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dewald Brevis

The Indian Premier League 2025 witnessed Chennai Super Kings locking horns against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday. RR defeated CSK by six wickets with 17 balls to spare.

RR won the toss and chose to bowl first. CSK posted 187 runs on board with Ayush Mhatre leading from the front with 43 runs facing 20 balls. Wickets crumbled through the middle phase as CSK were in trouble, losing half the side for just 78 runs.

Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) added 59 runs to their partnership. However, Akash Madhwal, with his heroics, picked three crucial wickets to restrict CSK to 187. Yudhvir Singh also supported Akash in picking three wickets, with each piece to Tushar Deshpande and Wanindu Hasaranga.

In response, RR started on a fierce note with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 36 runs facing 19 deliveries, but eventually fell to Anshul Kamboj. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, meanwhile, scored his first fifty of the season with a knock of 57 facing 33 balls. Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten cameo of 31 off 12 deliveries led RR to victory.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 617 108* 56.09 393 156.99 1 5 - 68 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 2 601 93* 60.1 386 155.69 - 6 - 54 23 3 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 4 SA Yadav (MI) 12 12 4 510 68* 63.75 299 170.56 - 3 - 51 26 5 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 6 JC Buttler (GT) 12 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 7 KL Rahul (DC) 11 11 3 493 112* 61.62 333 148.04 1 3 - 44 20 8 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 12 - 458 91 38.16 267 171.53 - 4 1 48 25 9 N Pooran (LSG) 12 12 1 455 87* 41.36 230 197.82 - 4 - 40 35 10 MR Marsh (LSG) 11 11 - 443 81 40.27 282 157.09 - 5 2 42 24

Sai Sudharsan leads the run-scorer list with 617 runs at a strike rate of 156.99, closely followed by his opening pair, Shubman Gill, with 601 runs from 12 games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal maintains his third spot with 559 runs from 14 games at an average of 43. Suryakumar Yadav (510), Virat Kohli (505), Jos Buttler (500), KL Rahul (493), and Prabhsimran Singh (458) occupy the positions fourth to eighth, respectively.

Nicholas Pooran is in the ninth position and has scored 455 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 197.82. Mitchell Marsh concludes the table with 443 runs from 11 games at an average of 40.27.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 12 12 282 47 - 369 21 4/41 17.57 7.85 13.42 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 13 13 274 45.4 - 381 21 4/18 18.14 8.34 13.04 2 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 12 12 253 42.1 - 358 18 4/26 19.88 8.49 14.05 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 11 242 40.2 1 351 16 3/16 21.93 8.7 15.12 - - 7 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 8 R Sai Kishore (GT) 12 12 201 33.3 - 294 15 3/30 19.6 8.77 13.4 - - 9 HV Patel (SRH) 11 11 228 38 - 370 15 4/28 24.66 9.73 15.2 2 - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 12 12 270 45 - 406 15 4/17 27.06 9.02 18 1 -

Prasidh Krishna at the first spot has picked 21 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.85. Noor Ahmad joins the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets from 13 games at an economy of 8.34. Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (18), and Varun Chakaravarthy (17) occupy the positions third to fifth.

Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora have picked up 16 wickets each, filling the sixth and seventh positions. Sai Kishore is in eighth position with 15 wickets, while Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj are in the ninth and 10th positions.

