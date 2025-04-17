IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs RR match (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal & Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) bagged a thrilling Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the IPL 2025 season. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the clash on Wednesday, April 16.

After losing the toss, DC were entrusted to bat first. Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his poor form, scoring only nine runs, while Karun Nair got run out for a three-ball duck. Abishek Porel and KL Rahul stitched a 63-run stand for the third wicket to steady the proceedings.

While Porel scored 49 runs in 37 balls with five fours and a six, Rahul smacked 38 runs in 32 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Later, DC skipper Axar Patel scored 34 off 14 balls with four fours and two sixes.

In the death overs, Tristan Stubbs's 34* off 18 balls and Ashutosh Sharma’s 15* off 11 propelled Delhi Capitals to 188/5 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer scalped two important wickets while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson started off on an explosive note. Samson got retired hurt for 31 runs off 19 balls with two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Jaiswal smacked 51 runs in 37 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Riyan Parag couldn't live up to the expectations, scoring only 46 runs. Later, Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel continued the domination, scoring runs with ease. Rana went on to smash 51 runs in 28 balls with six fours and two sixes before getting out to Starc.

In the last over, Starc conceded only eight runs as the game moved to the Super Over. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc scalped one wicket each for the Capitals.

Moving to the details of the Super Over, Rajasthan Royals batters Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Jaiswal scored 11 runs in five balls. In response, DC batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chased down the target in four balls to win the game.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 7 7 1 357 87* 59.5 171 208.77 - 4 - 28 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 6 6 - 295 81 49.16 172 171.51 - 4 1 30 17 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 6 6 2 250 97* 62.5 122 204.91 - 3 1 16 20 5 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 248 67 62 173 143.35 - 3 - 20 10 6 SA Yadav (MI) 6 6 1 239 67 47.8 160 149.37 - 1 - 25 10 7 KL Rahul (DC) 5 5 1 238 93* 59.5 154 154.54 - 2 - 18 12 8 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 7 7 - 233 75 33.28 168 138.69 - 3 - 20 13 9 SV Samson (RR) 7 7 1 224 66 37.33 156 143.58 - 1 - 23 10 10 AM Rahane (KKR) 7 7 1 221 61 36.83 149 148.32 - 2 - 19 14

Nicholas Pooran, the LSG explosive batter, continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 357 runs from seven innings. B Sai Sudharsan, the GT opener, smacked 329 runs from six innings to retain his second rank.

Mitchell Marsh (295), Shreyas Iyer (250), Virat Kohli (248), and Suryakumar Yadav (239) hold the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively. DC top-order batter KL Rahul ascended from the 15th rank to the seventh spot, amassing 238 runs.

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved from the 20th to the eighth spot, scoring 233 runs from seven innings. RR captain Sanju Samson rocketed from the 16th to the ninth position, accumulating 233 runs from seven innings. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, the KKR captain, slipped three spots to the 10th rank, amassing 221 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 7 7 144 24 - 171 12 4/18 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 6 6 144 24 - 145 11 3/22 13.18 6.04 13.09 - - 3 KK Ahmed (CSK) 7 7 162 27 - 243 11 3/29 22.09 9 14.72 - - 4 SN Thakur (LSG) 7 7 150 25 - 274 11 4/34 24.9 10.96 13.63 1 - 5 HH Pandya (MI) 5 5 96 16 - 141 10 5/36 14.1 8.81 9.6 - 1 6 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 7 7 162 27 - 168 10 3/22 16.8 6.22 16.2 - - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 7 7 138 23 - 203 10 3/25 20.3 8.82 13.8 - - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad continues to lead the wicket-taking charts with 12 wickets from seven innings. Kuldeep Yadav, the DC spinner, ascended two spots to the second rank with 11 wickets at 13.18.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed (11) and Lucknow Super Giants bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur (11) slid one spot each. They occupy the third and fourth ranks at 22.09 and 24.9, respectively.

Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), R Sai Kishore (10), Varun Chakravarthy (10), Harshit Rana (10) and Mohammed Siraj (10) complete the Top 10. They maintain their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at 14.1, 16, 16.8, 16.8, 20.3 and 20.4 respectively.

