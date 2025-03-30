IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Aniket Verma & Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals (DC) won by seven wickets in a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the IPL 2025 season at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

After losing the toss, SRH were tasked to bat first. Abhishek Sharma (1), Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Reddy (0) lost their wickets quite early in the innings. Travis Head also couldn't stay for a long time as he got out for 22 runs in 12 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen was impressive with his 19-ball 32-run knock with two fours and as many sixes. Aniket Verma stood tall with his 74-run knockoff 42 balls with five fours and six sixes. Other middle and lower-middle-order batters failed to live up to the expectations.

Eventually, they got bundled out for 163 runs in 18.4 overs. Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a five-wicket haul, and conceding 35 runs in four overs. Kuldeep Yadav scalped a three-fer, conceding 22 runs.

In the chase, DC batters came out all guns blazing. Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32) and Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) laid a solid foundation for other batters. KL Rahul could score 15 runs in five balls with two fours and a six.

Abishek Porel (34*) and Tristan Stubbs (21*) teamed up to finish off the chase in 16 overs with seven wickets in hand. Zeeshan Ansari's three-wicket haul went in vain for SRH.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 - 145 75 72.5 56 258.92 - 2 - 12 13 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 137 74 68.5 82 167.07 - 2 - 9 8 3 TM Head (SRH) 3 3 - 136 67 45.33 71 191.54 - 1 - 18 6 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 2 2 - 124 72 62 67 185.07 - 2 - 13 8 5 AU Verma (SRH) 3 3 - 117 74 39 57 205.26 - 1 - 5 12 6 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 3 3 1 108 106* 54 53 203.77 1 - 1 11 6 7 R Ravindra (CSK) 2 2 1 106 65* 106 76 139.47 - 1 - 7 4 8 DC Jurel (RR) 2 2 - 103 70 51.5 63 163.49 - 1 - 10 6 9 Q de Kock (KKR) 2 2 1 101 97* 101 66 153.03 - 1 - 9 6 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 1 1 1 97 97* - 42 230.95 - 1 - 5 9

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran holds the pole position with 145 runs from two innings. Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan retains his second rank with 137 runs from two innings. SRH opening batter Travis Head ascended from the fourth to the third rank with 136 runs.

LSG top-order batter Mitchell Marsh slipped one spot to the fourth position with 124 runs from two innings. SRH explosive batter Aniket Verma rocketed from the 30th to the fifth position with 117 runs from three innings.

Rachin Ravindra (106), Dhruv Jurel (103), Quinton de Kock (101), and Shreyas Iyer (97) slipped one spot each to secure the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MA Starc (DC) 2 2 46 7.4 - 77 8 5/35 9.62 10.04 5.75 - 1 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 54 7 4/18 7.71 6.75 6.85 1 - 3 SN Thakur (LSG) 2 2 36 6 - 53 6 4/34 8.83 8.83 6 1 - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 42 5 3/22 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - 5 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 2 2 48 8 - 43 5 3/21 8.6 5.37 9.6 - - 6 KK Ahmed (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/29 14.25 7.12 12 - - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 2 2 48 8 - 67 4 3/30 16.75 8.37 12 - - 8 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 9 Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 10 Yash Dayal (RCB) 2 2 36 6 - 43 3 2/18 14.33 7.16 12 - -

DC pace spearhead Mitchell Starc rocketed from the seventh to the pole position after his fifer against SRH, scalping eight wickets from two innings. Noor Ahmad (7) and Shardul Thakur (6) slipped one spot each to the second and third ranks, respectively.

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav ascended from the 16th to the fourth rank with five wickets at 8.4. On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood slipped two spots to the fifth rank with five scalps at 8.6. Khaleel Ahmed (4) and R Sai Kishore (4) slid two spots each to the sixth and seventh ranks at 14.25 and 16.75, respectively.

Vignesh Puthur (3) occupies the eighth rank while Zeeshan Ansari, playing his first game of the season, moved up to the ninth rank with three wickets at an average of 10.66 and 14, respectively. Yash Dayal (3) descended two spots to the 10th rank at 14.33.

