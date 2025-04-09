IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs RR match (Updated) ft. Prasidh Krishna & Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a 58-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of the IPL 2025 season. It took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

After losing the toss, the Titans were entrusted to bat first. Captain Shubman Gill could score only two runs before losing his wicket to Jofra Archer. Jos Buttler (36), Shahrukh Khan (36) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) were exceptional. However, the star of the show was opening batter Sai Sudharsan with 82 runs in 53 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

Eventually, Gujarat Titans posted a dominating total of 217/6 in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana scalped two wickets each while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Nitish Rana (1) failed to create a significant impact in the powerplay overs. Sanju Samson (41) and Riyan Parag (26) kept things interesting. Shimron Hetmyer's 52-run knock wasn't enough to take his side over the line.

Eventually, RR got bundled out for 159 runs in 19.2 overs, losing the game by 58 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the star bowler with three wickets while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore scalped two wickets each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 5 5 1 288 87* 72 128 225 - 3 - 25 24 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 - 273 82 54.6 180 151.66 - 3 - 24 12 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 4 JC Buttler (GT) 5 5 1 202 73* 50.5 124 162.9 - 2 1 19 9 5 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 6 AM Rahane (KKR) 5 5 - 184 61 36.8 115 160 - 2 - 17 12 7 SV Samson (RR) 5 5 - 178 66 35.6 118 150.84 - 1 - 20 7 8 SS Iyer (PBKS) 4 4 2 168 97* 84 84 200 - 2 - 10 14 9 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 164 67 54.66 114 143.85 - 2 - 15 6 10 RM Patidar (RCB) 4 4 - 161 64 40.25 92 175 - 2 - 16 8

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran continues to dominate the run-scoring charts with 288 runs from five innings. Sai Sudharsan ascended two spots to the second rank with 273 runs from five innings.

Mitchell Marsh slipped one spot to the third rank with 265 runs from five innings. Jos Buttler rocketed from the seventh to the fourth rank with 202 runs from five innings. Suryakumar Yadav slipped two spots to the fifth rank with 199 runs from five innings.

Ajinkya Rahane (184) slipped one spot to the sixth rank. RR skipper Sanju Samson ascended from the 18th rank to the seventh spot, accumulating 178 runs. Shreyas Iyer (168), Virat Kohli (164), and Rajat Patidar (161) descended two spots each to the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 5 5 108 18 - 150 11 4/18 13.63 8.33 9.81 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 3 R Sai Kishore (GT) 5 5 110 18.2 - 133 10 3/30 13.3 7.25 11 - - 4 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 5 5 120 20 - 154 10 4/17 15.4 7.7 12 1 - 5 KK Ahmed (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 165 10 3/29 16.5 8.25 12 - - 6 MA Starc (DC) 3 3 70 11.4 - 104 9 5/35 11.55 8.91 7.77 - 1 7 SN Thakur (LSG) 5 5 102 17 - 184 9 4/34 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 - 8 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 4 4 95 15.5 - 123 8 3/21 15.37 7.76 11.87 - - 9 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 5 5 114 19 - 134 8 3/24 16.75 7.05 14.25 - - 10 KH Pandya (RCB) 4 4 78 13 - 134 7 4/45 19.14 10.3 11.14 1 -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad continues to lead the bowling charts with 11 wickets. MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya (10) holds the second rank at 12. R Sai Kishore moved up from the seventh to the third rank with 10 wickets at 13.3.

The Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj moved up from the fifth to the fourth rank with 10 wickets at 15.4. Khaleel Ahmed (10) and Mitchell Starc (9) slipped two spots each to the fifth and sixth positions at 16.5 and 11.55, respectively.

Shardul Thakur (9) and Josh Hazlewood (8) slipped one spot each to the seventh and eighth ranks at 20.44 and 15.37, respectively. Prasidh Krishna rocketed from the 21st rank to the ninth spot with eight wickets at 16.75. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya descended one spot to the 10th rank with seven wickets at 19.14.

