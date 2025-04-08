IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Nicholas Pooran & Ajinkya Rahane

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) claimed a four-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8.

LSG was asked to bat first after losing the toss. Aiden Markram continued his decent form, scoring 47 runs in 28 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His partner, Mitchell Marsh, looked explosive, scoring 81 runs in 48 balls with six fours and five maximums.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, smacking 87* runs in 36 balls with seven fours and eight maximums at a strike rate of 241.67. Ultimately, LSG posted a dominating total of 238/3 in 20 overs. Harshit Rana scalped two wickets, while Andre Russell bagged one wicket.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock went back to the pavilion for 15 runs off nine balls, while Sunil Narine scored 30 runs in 13 balls with four fours and two sixes. Captain Ajinkya Rahane was exceptional, bringing up his fifty in 26 balls.

The KKR skipper smacked 61 runs in 35 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. He received assistance from Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 45 runs in 29 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Andre Russell (7), Ramandeep Singh (1), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (5) couldn't make any significant impact. Rinku Singh tried his best with an unbeaten 24-run knock, but it wasn't enough to take the team over the line.

Eventually, they could score 230/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by four runs. Shardul Thakur and Aakash Deep scalped two wickets, while Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket apiece.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 5 5 1 288 87* 72 128 225 - 3 - 25 24 2 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 3 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 191 74 47.75 127 150.39 - 2 - 16 9 5 AM Rahane (KKR) 5 5 - 184 61 36.8 115 160 - 2 - 17 12 6 JC Buttler (GT) 4 4 1 166 73* 55.33 99 167.67 - 2 1 14 9 7 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 164 67 54.66 114 143.85 - 2 - 15 6 8 RM Patidar (RCB) 4 4 - 161 64 40.25 92 175 - 2 - 16 8 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 3 3 2 159 97* 159 77 206.49 - 2 - 10 13 10 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 - 152 34 30.4 90 168.88 - - - 13 7

LSG's explosive batter, Nicholas Pooran, strengthened his pole position with 288 runs in five innings. His partner, Mitchell Marsh, moved two spots up to the second rank with 265 runs from five innings.

Suryakumar Yadav (199) and B Sai Sudharsan (191) slipped one spot each to the third and fourth ranks, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane, the KKR skipper, rocketed from the 18th rank to the fifth spot, amassing 184 runs.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler (166), Virat Kohl (164), Rajat Patidar (161), Shreyas Iyer (159), and Heinrich Klaasen (152) slid one spot each to the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 5 4 90 15 - 118 10 4/18 11.8 7.86 9 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 3 MA Starc (DC) 3 3 70 11.4 - 104 9 5/35 11.55 8.91 7.77 - 1 4 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 124 9 4/17 13.77 7.75 10.66 1 - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 5 5 102 17 - 184 9 4/34 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 113 8 3/30 14.12 7.06 12 - - 7 KK Ahmed (CSK) 5 4 96 16 - 120 8 3/29 15 7.5 12 - - 8 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 4 4 95 15.5 - 123 8 3/21 15.37 7.76 11.87 - - 9 KH Pandya (RCB) 4 4 78 13 - 134 7 4/45 19.14 10.3 11.14 1 - 10 DS Rathi (LSG) 5 5 120 20 - 155 7 2/30 22.14 7.75 17.14 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad continues to lead the standings with 10 wickets at an average of 11.8. MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya holds the second rank with 10 wickets at an average of 12.DC speedster Mitchell Starc maintains his third spot with nine wickets at 11.55.

Mohammed Siraj (9) holds the fourth rank at 13.77. LSG pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur moved from the eighth to the fifth rank with nine wickets at 20.44. R Sai Kishore (8), Khaleel Ahmed (8), and Josh Hazlewood (8) slipped one spot each to the sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 14.12, 15, and 15.37, respectively.

Meanwhile, RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya maintains his ninth rank at an average of 19.14. Digvesh Rathi ascended from the 16th to the 10th rank with seven wickets at 21.28.

