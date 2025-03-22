IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bagged a seven-wicket comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

After winning the toss in overcast conditions, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood sent Quinton de Kock packing for just four runs in the opening over. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine stitched a 103-run stand for the second wicket to take their team's score to 107/1 in 9.5 overs.

While Rasikh Salam picked Narine's wicket for 44 runs, Rahane got out for 56 runs off Krunal Pandya's delivery. Later, KKR lost wickets at regular intervals as they could post only 174/8 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya scalped a three-fer while Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets.

Ad

Trending

In the chase, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli went out all guns blazing, scoring 80 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. While Salt lost his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy, scoring 56 runs off 31 balls, Virat Kohli continued his good momentum between the wickets.

Rajat Patidar played an excellent cameo, scoring 34 runs in only 16 balls. Kohli (59*) and Liam Livingstone (15*) finished off the chase in 16.2 overs with seven wickets in hand, starting their IPL 2025 campaign on a commanding note.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 1 1 1 59 59* - 36 163.88 - 1 - 4 3 2 AM Rahane (KKR) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 6 4 3 PD Salt (RCB) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 9 2 4 SP Narine (KKR) 1 1 - 44 44 44 26 169.23 - - - 5 3 5 RM Patidar (RCB) 1 1 - 34 34 34 16 212.5 - - - 5 1 6 A Raghuvanshi (KKR) 1 1 - 30 30 30 22 136.36 - - - 2 1 7 LS Livingstone (RCB) 1 1 1 15 15* - 5 300 - - - 2 1 8 RK Singh (KKR) 1 1 - 12 12 12 10 120 - - - 1 0 9 D Padikkal (RCB) 1 1 - 10 10 10 10 100 - - - 1 0 10 VR Iyer (KKR) 1 1 - 6 6 6 7 85.71 - - - 1 0

Ad

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring chart with 59 runs. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane took up the second rank with 56 runs. Phil Salt (56), Sunil Narine (44), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) hold the third, fourth, and fifth ranks respectively.

Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (15), Rinku Singh (12), Devdutt Padikkal (10) and Venkatesh Iyer (6) take up the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KH Pandya (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 3 Yash Dayal (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 25 1 1/25 25 8.33 18 - - 4 SP Narine (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 27 1 1/27 27 6.75 24 - - 5 Rasikh Salam (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 35 1 1/35 35 11.66 18 - - 6 VG Arora (KKR) 1 1 15 2.3 - 37 1 1/37 37 14.8 15 - - 7 CV Varun (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 43 1 1/43 43 10.75 24 - - 8 Suyash Sharma (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 47 1 1/47 47 11.75 24 - -

Ad

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya started the campaign with an impressive spell, scalping three wickets, and conceding 29 runs. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood pocketed two important wickets to keep the game in his team's favor to gain the second rank on the list.

Yash Dayal, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma scalped one wicket apiece at an average of 25, 26, 35, 37 43, and 47 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback