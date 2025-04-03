IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Ajinkya Rahane & Vaibhav Arora

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a convincing 80-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. KKR have risen to fifth place in the points table while SRH are languishing in 10th place.

After losing the toss, KKR was asked to bat first. Openers Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (7) failed to create an impact. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane (38 off 27 with one four and four sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32 with five fours and two sixes) stabilized the innings in the middle overs.

Venkatesh Iyer, who struggled in the first two games, scored an exceptional 60-run knock off 29 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Rinku Singh chipped in with 32* runs in 17 balls with four fours and a six as KKR posted 200/6 in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis scalped one wicket each.

The chase seemed doomed from the start as none of SRH's batters created a significant impact. Heinrich Klaasen was the top-scorer with 33 runs in 21 balls while Kamindu Mendis scored 27 runs in 20 balls.

Ultimately, SRH were bowled out for 120 runs in 16.4 overs. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy scalped three wickets apiece. Andre Russell picked up two wickets while Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine pocketed one wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 3 3 - 189 75 63 86 219.76 - 2 - 17 15 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 186 74 62 118 157.62 - 2 - 16 9 3 JC Buttler (GT) 3 3 1 166 73* 83 96 172.91 - 2 - 14 9 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 2 2 2 149 97* - 72 206.94 - 2 - 8 13 5 TM Head (SRH) 4 4 - 140 67 35 73 191.78 - 1 - 19 6 6 A Raghuvanshi (KKR) 4 4 1 128 50 42.66 87 147.12 - 1 - 12 4 7 H Klaasen (SRH) 4 4 - 125 34 31.25 71 176.05 - - - 11 6 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 3 3 - 124 72 41.33 68 182.35 - 2 1 13 8 9 AM Rahane (KKR) 4 4 - 123 56 30.75 80 153.75 - 1 - 9 10 10 AU Verma (SRH) 4 4 - 123 74 30.75 63 195.23 - 1 - 6 12

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran retained his pole position with 189 runs. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan holds the second rank with 186 runs, while his colleague, Jos Buttler, occupies third place with 166 runs from three innings.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (149) and SRH opener Travis Head (140) retained their fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi ascended from the 26th rank to the sixth rank with 128 runs from four innings.

Heinrich Klaasen moved up from the 20th to the seventh rank, having scored 125 runs. Mitchell Marsh (124) slipped two spots to the eighth rank. Ajinkya Rahane rocketed from the 21st rank to the ninth spot, having amassed 123 runs. Aniket Verma (122) slipped three spots to the 10th rank.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 82 9 4/18 9.11 6.83 8 1 - 2 MA Starc (DC) 2 2 46 7.4 - 77 8 5/35 9.62 10.04 5.75 - 1 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 3 3 71 11.5 - 86 6 3/21 14.33 7.26 11.83 - - 4 R Sai Kishore (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/30 14.83 7.41 12 - - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 3 3 54 9 - 92 6 4/34 15.33 10.22 9 1 - 6 CV Varun (KKR) 4 4 90 15 - 94 6 3/22 15.66 6.26 15 - - 7 KK Ahmed (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 95 6 3/29 15.83 7.91 12 - - 8 VG Arora (KKR) 3 3 66 11 1 104 6 3/29 17.33 9.45 11 - - 9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 42 5 3/22 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - 10 PW Hasaranga (RR) 2 2 42 7 - 69 5 4/35 13.8 9.85 8.4 1 -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad continues to lead the wicket-taking charts with nine wickets. Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc retained his second rank with eight wickets. Josh Hazlewood (6) maintained his third rank at 14.33.

R Sai Kishore (6) holds the fourth rank at 14.83. Shardul Thakur (6) remains in fifth place at 15.33. Varun Chakravarthy rocketed from the 19th to the sixth rank, having scalped six wickets at 15.66. Khaleel Ahmed (6) slipped one spot to the seventh rank at 15.83.

KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora ascended from the 20th rank to the eighth spot, having taken six wickets at 17.33. Kuldeep Yadav (5), and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) slipped two spots each to the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 8.4 and 13.8, respectively.

