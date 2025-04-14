IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Mitchell Marsh & Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bagged a five-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, April 14.

Ad

After losing the toss, LSG were asked to bat first. Aiden Markram failed to live up to expectations, scoring only six runs. Nicholas Pooran, the explosive batter, could score only eight runs.

Mitchell Marsh 30) and Rishabh Pant stitched a 50-run stand for the third wicket. Ayush Badoni (22) and Abdul Samad (20) played important knocks in the middle overs. Pant scored 63 runs off 49 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

Eventually, LSG posted a good-looking total of 166/7 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each, while Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj bagged one apiece.

Ad

Trending

In the chase, Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed started off well, scoring 52 runs for the first wicket. Rasheed scored 27 runs in 19 balls with six fours, while Ravindra smacked 37 runs in 22 balls with five fours.

Rahul Tripathi (9), Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Vijay Shankar (9) failed to make an impact in the middle overs. Nevertheless, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni picked up the intensity in the dying moments of the chase.

While Dube smacked 43* runs in 37 balls, Dhoni scored 26* runs in 11 balls. Ultimately, CSK chased down the target in the last over of the game with five wickets in hand. Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets while Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, and Aiden Markram picked up one wicket apiece.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 7 7 1 357 87* 59.5 171 208.77 - 4 - 28 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 6 6 - 295 81 49.16 172 171.51 - 4 1 30 17 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 5 5 2 250 97* 83.33 120 208.33 - 3 - 16 20 5 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 248 67 62 173 143.35 - 3 - 20 10 6 SA Yadav (MI) 6 6 1 239 67 47.8 160 149.37 - 1 - 25 10 7 JC Buttler (GT) 6 6 1 218 73* 43.6 138 157.97 - 2 1 21 9 8 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 214 67 35.66 115 186.08 - 2 - 30 9 9 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 6 5 - 210 59 42 146 143.83 - 2 - 17 10 10 PD Salt (RCB) 6 6 - 208 65 34.66 112 185.71 - 2 - 25 13

Ad

Despite his rare failure against CSK, Nicholas Pooran remains at the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 357 runs. B Sai Sudharsan (329), Mitchell Marsh (295) and Shreyas Iyer (250) continue to hold the second, third, and fourth ranks, respectively.

Virat Kohli (248), Suryakumar Yadav (239), Jos Buttler (218), Travis Head (214), Tilak Varma (210) and Phil Salt (208) retain their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 7 7 144 24 - 171 12 4/18 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 2 KK Ahmed (CSK) 7 7 162 27 - 243 11 3/29 22.09 9 14.72 - - 3 SN Thakur (LSG) 7 7 150 25 - 274 11 4/34 24.9 10.96 13.63 1 - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 120 20 - 112 10 3/22 11.2 5.6 12 - - 5 HH Pandya (MI) 5 5 96 16 - 141 10 5/36 14.1 8.81 9.6 - 1 6 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 8 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 - 9 MA Starc (DC) 5 5 106 17.4 - 182 9 5/35 20.22 10.3 11.77 - 1 10 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 6 6 131 21.5 - 189 9 3/21 21 8.65 14.55 - -

Ad

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad remains at pole position with 12 wickets from seven innings. Khaleel Ahmed moved up from the eighth to the second rank with 11 wickets from seven innings.

Shardul Thakur (11), Kuldeep Yadav (10), Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), R Sai Kishore (10), and Mohammed Siraj (10) slid one spot each to the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth ranks at 24.90, 11.20, 14.10, 16, 16.8, and 20.4 respectively.

Mitchell Starc (9) and Josh Hazlewood (9) descended one position each to the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 20.22 and 21, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More