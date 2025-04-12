IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs GT match (Updated) ft. Aiden Markram & Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a six-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the IPL 2025 season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12.

After being put to bat first, Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, started off well, stitching together a 120-run stand for the first wicket. While Gill went on to smack 60 runs in 38 balls with six fours and a six, Sudharsan scored 56 runs in 37 balls with seven fours and a six.

Interestingly, other batters couldn't create a significant impact as they added only 60 more runs to the board, losing six wickets in the last eight overs. Eventually, GT could only post 180/6 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each while Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan picked up a wicket apiece.

The chase started off well for the LSG, with Aiden Markram going out all guns blazing, scoring 58 runs in 31 balls with nine fours and a six. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant, who came in as an opener, scored 21 runs in 18 balls with four fours.

Nicholas Pooran continued his rich form, scoring 61 runs in 34 balls with one four and seven sixes. Eventually, LSG finished off the game with three balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 6 6 1 349 87* 69.8 162 215.43 - 4 - 26 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 4 JC Buttler (GT) 6 6 1 218 73* 43.6 138 157.97 - 2 1 21 9 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 208 61* 41.6 139 149.64 - 2 - 22 6 6 AM Rahane (KKR) 6 6 1 204 61 40.8 132 154.54 - 2 - 18 13 7 AK Markram (LSG) 6 6 - 202 58 33.66 132 153.03 - 2 - 20 9 8 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 9 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 1 186 67 46.5 128 145.31 - 2 - 16 8 10 RM Patidar (RCB) 5 5 - 186 64 37.2 115 161.73 - 2 - 17 9

Nicholas Pooran dominates the run-scoring charts, maintaining his top spot with 349 runs from six innings. GT opener Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank with 329 runs from six innings at an average of 151.61.

Mitchell Marsh continues to hold the third rank with 265 runs from five innings while Jos Buttler moved one spot up, amassing 218 runs from six innings. Titans skipper Shubman Gill rocketed from the 17th rank to the fifth position, scoring 208 runs from six innings. Ajinkya Rahane (204) slid from the fourth to the sixth rank.

Aiden Markram surged from the 18th to the seventh rank, accumulating 202 runs from six matches. Suryakumar Yadav (199), Virat Kohli (186) and Rajat Patidar (186) descended two spots each to the eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 6 6 120 20 - 158 12 4/18 13.16 7.9 10 1 - 2 SN Thakur (LSG) 6 6 126 21 - 218 11 4/34 19.81 10.38 11.45 1 - 3 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 4 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 6 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 - 7 KK Ahmed (CSK) 6 6 138 23 - 205 10 3/29 20.5 8.91 13.8 - - 8 MA Starc (DC) 4 4 88 14.4 - 139 9 5/35 15.44 9.47 9.77 - 1 9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 4 4 96 16 - 89 8 3/22 11.12 5.56 12 - - 10 CV Varun (KKR) 6 6 138 23 - 147 8 3/22 18.37 6.39 17.25 - -

CSK overseas spinner Noor Ahmad maintains his pole position with 12 wickets from six innings. LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur (11) rocketed from the seventh to the second rank. Hardik Pandya, the MI all-rounder, slid one spot to the third rank with 10 wickets at 12.

Prasidh Krishna, the GT pacer, moved up from the ninth to the fourth rank, scalping 10 wickets at 16. R Sai Kishore (10) and Mohammed Siraj (10) descended two spots to the fifth and sixth ranks at 16.8 and 20.4, respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed (10) and Mitchell Starc (9) slid one spot each to the seventh and eighth ranks at 20.5 and 15.44, respectively. Kuldeep Yadav (8) and Varun Chakaravarthy (8) made it to the ninth and 10th ranks at 11.12 and 18.37, respectively.

