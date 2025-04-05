Lucknow Super Giants bagged a thrilling 12-run win against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the IPL 2025 season. It took place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

Batting first after losing the toss, LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram started pretty well. While Marsh scored 60 runs in 31 balls with nine fours and two sixes, Markram smacked 53 runs in 38 balls with two fours and four sixes.

In the middle and death overs, Ayush Badoni (30) and David Miller(27) propelled the side's total to 203/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, scalping a five-wicket haul, conceding 36 runs in four overs.

In the chase, Will Jacks (5) and Ryan Rickelton (10) were sent back to the pavilion quickly. Naman Dhir, who came in at No.3, scored 46 runs in 24 balls with four fours and three sixes. The No.4 batter Suryakumar Yadav was the star in the second innings.

SKY went on to smack 67 runs in 43 balls with nine fours and a six at a strike-rate of 155.81. Tilak Varma retired out for 25 runs in 23 balls with two fours. Hardik Pandya's 28* off 16 balls with two fours and a six couldn't take his side over the line as MI lost the game by 12 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 - 201 75 50.25 92 218.47 - 2 - 18 16 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 186 74 62 118 157.62 - 2 - 16 9 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 4 4 - 184 72 46 99 185.85 - 3 1 22 10 4 SA Yadav (MI) 4 4 1 171 67 57 106 161.32 - 1 - 15 8 5 JC Buttler (GT) 3 3 1 166 73* 83 96 172.91 - 2 - 14 9 6 SS Iyer (PBKS) 2 2 2 149 97* - 72 206.94 - 2 - 8 13 7 TM Head (SRH) 4 4 - 140 67 35 73 191.78 - 1 - 19 6 8 A Raghuvanshi (KKR) 4 4 1 128 50 42.66 87 147.12 - 1 - 12 4 9 H Klaasen (SRH) 4 4 - 125 34 31.25 71 176.05 - - - 11 6 10 AM Rahane (KKR) 4 4 - 123 56 30.75 80 153.75 - 1 - 9 10

Lucknow Super Giants top-order batter Nicholas Pooran strengthened his pole position with 201 runs from four innings. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank with 186 runs from three innings.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh ascended from the sixth to the third rank, accumulating 184 runs. Suryakumar Yadav rocketed from the 12th to the fourth rank, scoring 171 runs from four innings. Jos Buttler (166) slipped two spots to the fifth rank.

Sheryas Iyer (149) descended two spots to the sixth spot. Travis Head (140), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (128), Heinrich Klaasen (125) and Ajinkya Rahane (123) slipped two spots each to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 82 9 4/18 9.11 6.83 8 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 3 3 60 10 - 75 8 5/36 9.37 7.5 7.5 - 1 3 MA Starc (DC) 2 2 46 7.4 - 77 8 5/35 9.62 10.04 5.75 - 1 4 SN Thakur (LSG) 4 4 78 13 - 132 7 4/34 18.85 10.15 11.14 1 - 5 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 3 3 71 11.5 - 86 6 3/21 14.33 7.26 11.83 - - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/30 14.83 7.41 12 - - 7 CV Varun (KKR) 4 4 90 15 - 94 6 3/22 15.66 6.26 15 - - 8 KK Ahmed (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 95 6 3/29 15.83 7.91 12 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 3 3 66 11 1 104 6 3/29 17.33 9.45 11 - - 10 DS Rathi (LSG) 4 4 96 16 - 122 6 2/30 20.33 7.62 16 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad continues to hold the top spot with nine scalps from three innings. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya rocketed from the 16th to the second rank with eight wickets at 9.37.

Mitchell Starc, the Delhi Capitals pacer, holds the third rank with eight wickets at an average of 9.62. LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur (7) ascended one spot to the fourth rank.

Josh Hazlewood (6), R Sai Kishore (6), Varun Chakravarthy (6), Khaleel Ahmed (6), Vaibhav Arora (6) slipped one spot each. They occupy the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks at an average of 14.33, 14.83, 15.66, 14.83, and 17.33, respectively. Digvesh Rathi continues to hold the 10th rank with six wickets at 20.33.

