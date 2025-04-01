  • home icon
  IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer & Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer & Arshdeep Singh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 01, 2025 22:55 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Punjab Kings secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the 13th match of IPL 2025 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1.

After losing the toss, LSG were asked to bat first. They lost Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck. However, Aiden Markram stood tall, scoring 28 runs off 18 balls with four fours and a six. Rishabh Pant's poor form continued as he could add only two runs.

Nicholas Pooran smacked a well-made 44-run knock off 30 balls with five fours and two sixes. Ayush Badoni (41 off 33 with one four and three sixes) and Abdul Samad (27 off 12 with two fours and two sixes) were crucial in taking LSG to 171/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh was exceptional with a three-wicket haul, conceding 43 runs in four overs. Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal secured one wicket apiece.

The chase was one-sided with Prabhsimran Singh going all guns blazing, scoring 69 runs off 34 balls with nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 202.94. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera were also exceptional in the middle.

While Iyer scored 52* runs off 30 balls with three fours and four sixes, Wadhera smacked 43* off 25 balls with three fours and four sixes as PBKS finished off the game in 16.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1N Pooran (LSG)33-189756386219.76-2-1715
2SS Iyer (PBKS)22214997*-72206.94-2-813
3B Sai Sudharsan (GT)22-1377468.582167.07-2-98
4TM Head (SRH)33-1366745.3371191.54-1-186
5MR Marsh (LSG)33-1247241.3368182.35-21138
6AU Verma (SRH)33-117743957205.26-1-512
7RD Gaikwad (CSK)33-1166338.6674156.75-21134
8Ishan Kishan (SRH)331108106*5453203.771-1116
9R Ravindra (CSK)33110665*5380132.5-1174
10DC Jurel (RR)33-1067035.3370151.42-1-106
Lucknow Super Giants top-order batter Nicholas Pooran retained his pole position with 189 runs. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer ascended from the 14th to the second rank with 149 runs. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan slipped to the third rank with 137 runs.

SRH opening batter Travis Head (136) slipped one spot down to the fourth rank. LSG opener Mitchell Marsh (124) and SRH middle-order batter Aniket Verma (117) slid one spot each to the fifth and sixth ranks, respectively.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (116), Ishan Kishan (108), Rachin Ravindra (106), and Dhruv Jurel (106) slipped one spot each to make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)337212-8294/189.116.8381-
2MA Starc (DC)22467.4-7785/359.6210.045.75-1
3SN Thakur (LSG)33549-9264/3415.3310.2291-
4KK Ahmed (CSK)337212-9563/2915.837.9112--
5Kuldeep Yadav (DC)22488-4253/228.45.259.6--
6JR Hazlewood (RCB)22488-4353/218.65.379.6--
7PW Hasaranga (RR)22427-6954/3513.89.858.41-
8Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)22488-7953/4315.89.879.6--
9DS Rathi (LSG)337212-10152/3020.28.4114.4--
10Ashwani Kumar (MI)11183-2444/24684.51-
CSK spinner Noor Ahmad has maintained his top spot with nine scalps from three innings. DC pacer Mitchell Starc retained his second rank with eight wickets from two innings. LSG pacer Shardul Thakur holds the third rank with six wickets at 15.33.

Khaleel Ahmed (6), Kuldeep Yadav (5), Josh Hazlewood (5) and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) retained their fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at an average of 15.83, 8.4, 8.6, and 13.8, respectively. Arshdeep Singh rocketed from 26th to eighth rank with five wickets at 15.8.

LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi ascended from the 17th to the ninth rank, scalping five wickets at 20.2. MI left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar slipped two spots to the 10th rank with four scalps at an average of six.

Edited by Arshit Garg
