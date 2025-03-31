IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Ashwani Kumar & Vignesh Puthur

Mumbai Indians bagged a comprehensive eight-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of IPL 2025. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the clash on Monday, March 31.

After losing the toss, KKR were tasked to bat first. Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (0) lost their wickets quite early in the first innings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane also joined the queue, scoring only 11 runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batting at No.4, scored 26 runs in 16 balls with three fours and a six. Rinku Singh (17), Manish Pandey (19), and Ramandeep Singh (22) couldn't create much impact as KKR eventually got bundled out for 116 runs in 16.2 overs.

Left-arm medium pacer Ashwani Kumar was the star bowler of the innings with four wickets, conceding 24 runs in three overs. Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets, while Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Santner picked up one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Mumbai Indians finished off the game in 13 overs. Opening batter Rohit Sharma continued his poor form, scoring only 13 runs in 12 balls with one six. Will Jacks also failed to create a significant impact, scoring 16 runs in 17 balls with a six.

Nevertheless, opening batter Ryan Rickelton (62* off 41) and No. 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav (27* off 9) propelled their side over the winning line with eight wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 - 145 75 72.5 56 258.92 - 2 - 12 13 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 137 74 68.5 82 167.07 - 2 - 9 8 3 TM Head (SRH) 3 3 - 136 67 45.33 71 191.54 - 1 - 18 6 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 2 2 - 124 72 62 67 185.07 - 2 - 13 8 5 AU Verma (SRH) 3 3 - 117 74 39 57 205.26 - 1 - 5 12 6 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 3 3 - 116 63 38.66 74 156.75 - 2 1 13 4 7 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 3 3 1 108 106* 54 53 203.77 1 - 1 11 6 8 R Ravindra (CSK) 3 3 1 106 65* 53 80 132.5 - 1 1 7 4 9 DC Jurel (RR) 3 3 - 106 70 35.33 70 151.42 - 1 - 10 6 10 SA Yadav (MI) 3 3 1 104 48 52 63 165.07 - - - 6 7

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran has scored 145 runs in two matches to retain his pole position. Sai Sudharsan (137) and Travis Head (136) hold the second and third ranks, respectively. Mitchell Marsh (124) and Aniket Verma (117) maintain their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (116), SRH top-order batter Ishan Kishan (108), CSK opener Rachin Ravindra (106), and RR middle-order batter Dhruv Jurel (106) are next in the list. They hold the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively. MI No. 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav moved up from the 20th rank to the 10th spot with 104 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 82 9 4/18 9.11 6.83 8 1 - 2 MA Starc (DC) 2 2 46 7.4 - 77 8 5/35 9.62 10.04 5.75 - 1 3 SN Thakur (LSG) 2 2 36 6 - 53 6 4/34 8.83 8.83 6 1 - 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 95 6 3/29 15.83 7.91 12 - - 5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 42 5 3/22 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - 6 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 2 2 48 8 - 43 5 3/21 8.6 5.37 9.6 - - 7 PW Hasaranga (RR) 2 2 42 7 - 69 5 4/35 13.8 9.85 8.4 1 - 8 Ashwani Kumar (MI) 1 1 18 3 - 24 4 4/24 6 8 4.5 1 - 9 V Puthur (MI) 2 2 36 6 - 53 4 3/32 13.25 8.83 9 - - 10 M Pathirana (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 64 4 2/28 16 8 12 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad remains at the top rank with nine wickets. DC pacer Mitchell Starc holds the second rank with eight wickets. Shardul Thakur, the LSG all-rounder, picked up six wickets at an average of 8.83 to retain his third rank.

Khaleel Ahmed retains his fourth rank with six scalps at 15.83. Kuldeep Yadav (5), Josh Hazlewood (5), and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) maintain their fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at 8.4, 8.6, and 13.8, respectively.

Ashwani Kumar, playing his first game of the season, rocketed to the eighth rank with four scalps at an average of six. Vignesh Puthur (4) ascended one spot to the ninth rank at 13.25. Matheesha Pathirana slipped two spots to the 10th position, picking up four wickets at 16.

