  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Ashwani Kumar & Vignesh Puthur

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Ashwani Kumar & Vignesh Puthur

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 31, 2025 23:24 IST
Image Credits (MI and Vignesh Puthur Instagram)
Image Credits (MI and Vignesh Puthur Instagram)

Mumbai Indians bagged a comprehensive eight-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of IPL 2025. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the clash on Monday, March 31.

Ad

After losing the toss, KKR were tasked to bat first. Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (0) lost their wickets quite early in the first innings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane also joined the queue, scoring only 11 runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batting at No.4, scored 26 runs in 16 balls with three fours and a six. Rinku Singh (17), Manish Pandey (19), and Ramandeep Singh (22) couldn't create much impact as KKR eventually got bundled out for 116 runs in 16.2 overs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Left-arm medium pacer Ashwani Kumar was the star bowler of the innings with four wickets, conceding 24 runs in three overs. Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets, while Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Santner picked up one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Mumbai Indians finished off the game in 13 overs. Opening batter Rohit Sharma continued his poor form, scoring only 13 runs in 12 balls with one six. Will Jacks also failed to create a significant impact, scoring 16 runs in 17 balls with a six.

Ad

Nevertheless, opening batter Ryan Rickelton (62* off 41) and No. 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav (27* off 9) propelled their side over the winning line with eight wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1N Pooran (LSG)22-1457572.556258.92-2-1213
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)22-1377468.582167.07-2-98
3TM Head (SRH)33-1366745.3371191.54-1-186
4MR Marsh (LSG)22-124726267185.07-2-138
5AU Verma (SRH)33-117743957205.26-1-512
6RD Gaikwad (CSK)33-1166338.6674156.75-21134
7Ishan Kishan (SRH)331108106*5453203.771-1116
8R Ravindra (CSK)33110665*5380132.5-1174
9DC Jurel (RR)33-1067035.3370151.42-1-106
10SA Yadav (MI)331104485263165.07---67
Ad

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran has scored 145 runs in two matches to retain his pole position. Sai Sudharsan (137) and Travis Head (136) hold the second and third ranks, respectively. Mitchell Marsh (124) and Aniket Verma (117) maintain their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (116), SRH top-order batter Ishan Kishan (108), CSK opener Rachin Ravindra (106), and RR middle-order batter Dhruv Jurel (106) are next in the list. They hold the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively. MI No. 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav moved up from the 20th rank to the 10th spot with 104 runs.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)337212-8294/189.116.8381-
2MA Starc (DC)22467.4-7785/359.6210.045.75-1
3SN Thakur (LSG)22366-5364/348.838.8361-
4KK Ahmed (CSK)337212-9563/2915.837.9112--
5Kuldeep Yadav (DC)22488-4253/228.45.259.6--
6JR Hazlewood (RCB)22488-4353/218.65.379.6--
7PW Hasaranga (RR)22427-6954/3513.89.858.41-
8Ashwani Kumar (MI)11183-2444/24684.51-
9V Puthur (MI)22366-5343/3213.258.839--
10M Pathirana (CSK)22488-6442/2816812--
Ad

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad remains at the top rank with nine wickets. DC pacer Mitchell Starc holds the second rank with eight wickets. Shardul Thakur, the LSG all-rounder, picked up six wickets at an average of 8.83 to retain his third rank.

Khaleel Ahmed retains his fourth rank with six scalps at 15.83. Kuldeep Yadav (5), Josh Hazlewood (5), and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) maintain their fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at 8.4, 8.6, and 13.8, respectively.

Ashwani Kumar, playing his first game of the season, rocketed to the eighth rank with four scalps at an average of six. Vignesh Puthur (4) ascended one spot to the ninth rank at 13.25. Matheesha Pathirana slipped two spots to the 10th position, picking up four wickets at 16.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी