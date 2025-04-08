IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya & Noor Ahmad

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) bagged a convincing 18-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8

After winning the toss, PBKS elected to bat first on a flat track. Opener Prabhsimran Singh (0), captain Shreyas Iyer (9), Marcus Stoinis (4), Nehal Wadhera (9), and Glenn Maxwell (1) failed to live up to expectations.

Nevertheless, Priyansh Arya, the young opener, was the star of the innings, registering his maiden IPL century with 103 runs from 42 balls with seven fours and nine gigantic maximums.

In the death overs, Shashank Singh (52* off 36) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19) played exceptionally well to take the total to 219/6 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Ashwin scalped two wickets each, while Mukesh Choudhary and Noor Ahmad pocketed one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway started well, stitching together a 61-run partnership for the first wicket. Ravindra went on to score 36 runs off 23 balls with six fours. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad failed again, scoring only one run. Shivam Dube smacked 42 runs in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

Conway played a decent knock, scoring 69 runs in 49 balls with six fours and two maximums, but in vain. Eventually, CSK could score 201/5 in 20 overs, losing the game by 18 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 5 5 1 288 87* 72 128 225 - 3 - 25 24 2 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 3 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 191 74 47.75 127 150.39 - 2 - 16 9 5 AM Rahane (KKR) 5 5 - 184 61 36.8 115 160 - 2 - 17 12 6 SS Iyer (PBKS) 4 4 2 168 97* 84 84 200 - 2 - 10 14 7 JC Buttler (GT) 4 4 1 166 73* 55.33 99 167.67 - 2 1 14 9 8 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 164 67 54.66 114 143.85 - 2 - 15 6 9 RM Patidar (RCB) 4 4 - 161 64 40.25 92 175 - 2 - 16 8 10 P Arya (PBKS) 4 4 - 158 103 39.5 75 210.66 1 - 1 15 11

LSG star batter Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 288 runs. Mitchell Marsh holds the second rank with 265 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav maintains the third rank with 199 runs from five innings.

Gujarat Titans opening batter Sai Sudharsan (191), KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (184) hold the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (168) ascended from the ninth to the sixth rank.

Jos Buttler (166), Virat Kohli (164), and Rajat Patidar (161) slid one spot each to the seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively. Priyansh Arya rocketed from the 55th rank to the 10th spot, with 158 runs under his belt.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 5 5 108 18 - 150 11 4/18 13.63 8.33 9.81 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 3 KK Ahmed (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 165 10 3/29 16.5 8.25 12 - - 4 MA Starc (DC) 3 3 70 11.4 - 104 9 5/35 11.55 8.91 7.77 - 1 5 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 124 9 4/17 13.77 7.75 10.66 1 - 6 SN Thakur (LSG) 5 5 102 17 - 184 9 4/34 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 113 8 3/30 14.12 7.06 12 - - 8 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 4 4 95 15.5 - 123 8 3/21 15.37 7.76 11.87 - - 9 KH Pandya (RCB) 4 4 78 13 - 134 7 4/45 19.14 10.3 11.14 1 - 10 DS Rathi (LSG) 5 5 120 20 - 155 7 2/30 22.14 7.75 17.14 - -

CSK overseas pacer Noor Ahmad strengthened his pole position with 11 wickets from five innings. Hardik Pandya continues to hold the second rank with 10 wickets at 12. CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed ascended from the seventh to the third spot with 10 wickets at an average of 16.5.

DC pacer Mitchell Starc (9), GT speedster Mohammed Siraj (9), and LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur (9) slipped one spot each to secure the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 11.55, 13.77, and 20.44, respectively.

R Sai Kishore (8) and Josh Hazlewood (8) descended one slot each to the seventh and eighth ranks at 14.12 and 15.37. Krunal Pandya (7) and Digvesh Rathi (7) hold the ninth and 10th ranks at 10.3 and 7.75, respectively.

