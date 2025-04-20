IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB defeat PBKS by seven wickets.

Ad

PBKS, on losing the toss, were pushed to bat first. They had a wonderful opening partnership, scoring 62 runs in the powerplay with the contributions from Priyansh Arya (22 off 15) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17). Shashank Singh (31*) and Marco Jansen (25*) added a valuable 43-run partnership to guide the Kings to 157/6.

RCB bowlers were exceptional, picking up wickets at regular intervals, with Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma grabbing two wickets each, while a piece to Romario Shepherd.

Ad

Trending

In response, RCB lost Phil Salt early, but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stood tall with their 103-run partnership to take the team to their fifth victory of the season by seven wickets. Padikkal scored his first fifty, smashing 61 off 35 deliveries. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, scored his 67th half century of the IPL and remained unbeaten on 73 runs, facing 54 deliveries.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 8 8 1 368 87* 52.57 179 205.58 - 4 - 30 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 7 7 - 365 82 52.14 238 153.36 - 4 - 36 14 3 V Kohli (RCB) 8 8 3 322 73* 64.4 230 140 - 4 - 27 11 4 JC Buttler (GT) 7 7 2 315 97* 63 192 164.06 - 3 1 32 13 5 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 8 8 - 307 75 38.37 220 139.54 - 4 - 25 17 6 MR Marsh (LSG) 7 7 - 299 81 42.71 178 167.97 - 4 1 30 17 7 AK Markram (LSG) 8 8 - 274 66 34.25 183 149.72 - 3 - 26 12 8 KL Rahul (DC) 6 6 1 266 93* 53.2 168 158.33 - 2 - 22 13 9 SA Yadav (MI) 7 7 1 265 67 44.16 175 151.42 - 1 - 27 12 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 8 8 2 263 97* 43.83 142 185.21 - 3 1 17 20

Ad

Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the charts with 368 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 205.58. Sai Sudharsan has scored 365 runs from the seven games played and now holds the second position. Virat Kohli jumps to the third position (previously tenth) with 322 runs with his magnificent inning of 73* from eight games at an average of 64.4.

Jos Buttler slips to the fourth position with 315 runs from seven games at an average of 63. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the fifth position, has 307 runs from eight games. The LSG opener Mitchell Marsh slips to the sixth position with 299 runs. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, accompanies him in the seventh spot, with 274 runs at a strike rate of 149.72.

Ad

KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer occupy the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively, with 266, 265, and 263 runs at a strike rate of 158.33, 151.42, and 185.21.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 7 7 162 27 - 201 14 4/41 14.35 7.44 11.57 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 7 7 144 24 - 171 12 4/18 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 3 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 7 7 168 28 - 175 12 3/22 14.58 6.25 14 - - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 7 7 149 24.5 - 203 12 3/14 16.91 8.17 12.41 - - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 8 8 168 28 - 308 12 4/34 25.66 11 14 1 - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 7 7 125 20.5 - 177 11 3/30 16.09 8.49 11.36 - - 7 HH Pandya (MI) 6 6 120 20 - 183 11 5/36 16.63 9.15 10.9 - 1 8 KK Ahmed (CSK) 7 7 162 27 - 243 11 3/29 22.09 9 14.72 - - 9 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 1 250 11 3/43 22.72 8.62 15.81 - - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 7 7 168 28 - 251 11 4/17 22.81 8.96 15.27 1 -

Ad

Prasidh Krishna at the top of the table has picked up 14 wickets, while the spinner Noor Ahmad in the second position has 12 wickets at an average of 14.25.

Kuldeep Yadav with 12 wickets alongside Josh Hazlewood, and Shardul Thakur occupy the positions with an economy of 6.25, 8.17, and 11, respectively.

Sai Kishore, Hardik Pandya, and Khaleel Ahmed have all picked up 11 wickets to their names. Arshdeep Singh jumps to the ninth position with 11 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.62. Mohammed Siraj slips to the tenth position with 11 wickets from seven games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More