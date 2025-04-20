  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 20, 2025 19:15 IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB defeat PBKS by seven wickets.

PBKS, on losing the toss, were pushed to bat first. They had a wonderful opening partnership, scoring 62 runs in the powerplay with the contributions from Priyansh Arya (22 off 15) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17). Shashank Singh (31*) and Marco Jansen (25*) added a valuable 43-run partnership to guide the Kings to 157/6.

RCB bowlers were exceptional, picking up wickets at regular intervals, with Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma grabbing two wickets each, while a piece to Romario Shepherd.

In response, RCB lost Phil Salt early, but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stood tall with their 103-run partnership to take the team to their fifth victory of the season by seven wickets. Padikkal scored his first fifty, smashing 61 off 35 deliveries. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, scored his 67th half century of the IPL and remained unbeaten on 73 runs, facing 54 deliveries.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1N Pooran (LSG)88136887*52.57179205.58-4-3031
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)77-3658252.14238153.36-4-3614
3V Kohli (RCB)88332273*64.4230140-4-2711
4JC Buttler (GT)77231597*63192164.06-313213
5YBK Jaiswal (RR)88-3077538.37220139.54-4-2517
6MR Marsh (LSG)77-2998142.71178167.97-413017
7AK Markram (LSG)88-2746634.25183149.72-3-2612
8KL Rahul (DC)66126693*53.2168158.33-2-2213
9SA Yadav (MI)7712656744.16175151.42-1-2712
10SS Iyer (PBKS)88226397*43.83142185.21-311720
Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the charts with 368 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 205.58. Sai Sudharsan has scored 365 runs from the seven games played and now holds the second position. Virat Kohli jumps to the third position (previously tenth) with 322 runs with his magnificent inning of 73* from eight games at an average of 64.4.

Jos Buttler slips to the fourth position with 315 runs from seven games at an average of 63. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the fifth position, has 307 runs from eight games. The LSG opener Mitchell Marsh slips to the sixth position with 299 runs. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, accompanies him in the seventh spot, with 274 runs at a strike rate of 149.72.

KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer occupy the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively, with 266, 265, and 263 runs at a strike rate of 158.33, 151.42, and 185.21.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)7716227-201144/4114.357.4411.571-
2Noor Ahmad (CSK)7714424-171124/1814.257.12121-
3Kuldeep Yadav (DC)7716828-175123/2214.586.2514--
4JR Hazlewood (RCB)7714924.5-203123/1416.918.1712.41--
5SN Thakur (LSG)8816828-308124/3425.6611141-
6R Sai Kishore (GT)7712520.5-177113/3016.098.4911.36--
7HH Pandya (MI)6612020-183115/3616.639.1510.9-1
8KK Ahmed (CSK)7716227-243113/2922.09914.72--
9Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)88174291250113/4322.728.6215.81--
10Mohammed Siraj (GT)7716828-251114/1722.818.9615.271-
Prasidh Krishna at the top of the table has picked up 14 wickets, while the spinner Noor Ahmad in the second position has 12 wickets at an average of 14.25.

Kuldeep Yadav with 12 wickets alongside Josh Hazlewood, and Shardul Thakur occupy the positions with an economy of 6.25, 8.17, and 11, respectively.

Sai Kishore, Hardik Pandya, and Khaleel Ahmed have all picked up 11 wickets to their names. Arshdeep Singh jumps to the ninth position with 11 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.62. Mohammed Siraj slips to the tenth position with 11 wickets from seven games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
