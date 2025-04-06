  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs RR match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer & Sanju Samson

Apr 06, 2025
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Rajasthan Royals bagged a comfortable 50-run win against Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the IPL 2025 season. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, hosted the clash on Saturday, April 5.

After losing the toss, RR were tasked to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal finally found his lost form, scoring 67 runs in 45 balls with three fours and five sixes. Sanju Samson, the RR captain, could score 38 runs in 26 balls with six fours.

Riyan Parag, who came out to bat at No.3, smacked 43* off 25 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Eventually, RR scoreed 205/4 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen scalped one wicket each.

The chase looked one-sided after the top-order collapse. Priyansh Arya (0), Prabhsimran Singh (17), Shreyas Iyer (10) and Marcus Stoinis (1) queued to the pavilion. Nehal Wadhera's 62 off 41 with four fours and three sixes kept the side in contention for a brief period.

Eventually, the Punjab Kings scored 155/9 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer grabbed three scalps while Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana picked two wickets each, with Kumar Kartikeya pocketing one wicket.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1N Pooran (LSG)44-2017550.2592218.47-2-1816
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)33-1867462118157.62-2-169
3MR Marsh (LSG)44-184724699185.85-312210
4SA Yadav (MI)4411716757106161.32-1-158
5JC Buttler (GT)33116673*8396172.91-2-149
6SS Iyer (PBKS)33215997*15977206.49-2-1013
7TM Head (SRH)44-140673573191.78-1-196
8SV Samson (RR)44-1376634.2590152.22-1-165
9A Raghuvanshi (KKR)4411285042.6687147.12-1-124
10H Klaasen (SRH)44-1253431.2571176.05---116
LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran retained his pole position with 201 runs from four innings. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan remains second with 186 runs from three innings.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh (184), MI batter Suryakumar Yadav (171), GT No.3 batter Jos Buttler (166), PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (159), and SRH opener Travis Head (140) are up next. They remain at the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively.

Sanju Samson ascended from the 19th rank to the eighth spot, scoring 137 runs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (128) and Heinrich Klaasen (125) slipped one spot each to the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)449015-118104/1811.87.8691-
2MA Starc (DC)337011.4-10495/3511.558.917.77-1
3HH Pandya (MI)336010-7585/369.377.57.5-1
4KK Ahmed (CSK)449616-12083/29157.512--
5SN Thakur (LSG)447813-13274/3418.8510.1511.141-
6Kuldeep Yadav (DC)337212-7263/2212612--
7JR Hazlewood (RCB)337111.5-8663/2114.337.2611.83--
8R Sai Kishore (GT)337212-8963/3014.837.4112--
9CV Varun (KKR)449015-9463/2215.666.2615--
10VG Arora (KKR)336611110463/2917.339.4511--
CSK star spinner Noor Ahmad maintained his top spot with 10 wickets from four innings. Mitchell Starc, the DC pacer, retained his second rank with nine wickets. MI all-rounder and captain Hardik Pandya continues at the third rank with eight wickets at 9.37.

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed holds the fourth rank with eight wickets at 15. LSG pacer Shardul Thakur remains at the fifth rank with seven wickets at 18.85.

Kuldeep Yadav (6), Josh Hazlewood (6), R Sai Kishore (6), Varun Chakravarthy (6) and Vaibhav Arora (6) retain their ranks. They are sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th at 12, 114.33, 14.83, 14.83, and 15.66, respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh
