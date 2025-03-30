IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad & Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajasthan Royals secured a six-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the 11th match of the IPL 2025 season at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

Having been forced to bat first, Rajasthan Royals started well despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for just four runs. Nitish Rana was the star of the show, scoring 81 runs off 36 balls with 10 fours and five sixes.

Captain Riyan Parag was also exceptional, smacking 37 runs in 28 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Eventually, RR posted 182/9 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets apiece for CSK.

In the chase, CSK started off on a slow note, scoring 42/2 in the powerplay. Rachin Ravindra (0), Rahul Tripathi (23), Shivam Dube (18), and Vijay Shankar (9) failed to live up to the expectations. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stood tall, scoring an exceptional 63-run knock in 44 balls with seven fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja's 32* and MS Dhoni's 16 weren't enough in the death overs as CSK suffered a six-run defeat. Wanindu Hasaranga scalped a match-winning four-wicket haul while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma picked up one wicket apiece.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 - 145 75 72.5 56 258.92 - 2 - 12 13 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 137 74 68.5 82 167.07 - 2 - 9 8 3 TM Head (SRH) 3 3 - 136 67 45.33 71 191.54 - 1 - 18 6 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 2 2 - 124 72 62 67 185.07 - 2 - 13 8 5 AU Verma (SRH) 3 3 - 117 74 39 57 205.26 - 1 - 5 12 6 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 3 3 - 116 63 38.66 74 156.75 - 2 1 13 4 7 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 3 3 1 108 106* 54 53 203.77 1 - 1 11 6 8 R Ravindra (CSK) 3 3 1 106 65* 53 80 132.5 - 1 1 7 4 9 DC Jurel (RR) 3 3 - 106 70 35.33 70 151.42 - 1 - 10 6 10 Q de Kock (KKR) 2 2 1 101 97* 101 66 153.03 - 1 - 9 6

Nicholas Pooran, the LSG explosive batter, remains at the top rank with 145 runs. Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan holds the second rank with 137 runs from two innings. SRH opener Travis Head sticks to the third rank with 136 runs.

Mitchell Marsh (124) and Aniket Verma (117) retain their fourth and fifth ranks respectively. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad rocketed from the 26th rank to the sixth rank with 116 runs from three innings.

Ishan Kishan (108), Rachin Ravindra (106), Dhruv Jurel (106), and Quinton de Kock (101) slipped one spot each to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 82 9 4/18 9.11 6.83 8 1 - 2 MA Starc (DC) 2 2 46 7.4 - 77 8 5/35 9.62 10.04 5.75 - 1 3 SN Thakur (LSG) 2 2 36 6 - 53 6 4/34 8.83 8.83 6 1 - 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 95 6 3/29 15.83 7.91 12 - - 5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 42 5 3/22 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - 6 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 2 2 48 8 - 43 5 3/21 8.6 5.37 9.6 - - 7 PW Hasaranga (RR) 2 2 42 7 - 69 5 4/35 13.8 9.85 8.4 1 - 8 M Pathirana (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 64 4 2/28 16 8 12 - - 9 R Sai Kishore (GT) 2 2 48 8 - 67 4 3/30 16.75 8.37 12 - - 10 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - -

Noor Ahmad moved one spot up to reclaim his top spot in the standings with nine wickets. Mitchell Starc slips to the second rank with eight scalps. Shardul Thakur (6) slips down to the third position at an average of 8.83.

On the other hand, Khaleel Ahmed (6) ascended one spot up to the fifth rank with an average of 15.83. Kuldeep Yadav (5) and Josh Hazlewood (5) slid down two spots to the sixth and seventh ranks at 8.4 and 8.6 respectively.

Wanindu Hasaranga rocketed from the 40th rank to the seventh spot with five wickets at an average of 13.8. Matheesha Pathirana moved up from the 21st rank to the eighth position, scalping four wickets at 16. Sai Kishore (4) and Vignesh Puthur (3) occupy the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

