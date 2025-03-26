  • home icon
  IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock & Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock & Varun Chakravarthy

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 26, 2025 23:30 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source and Dhruv Jurel Instagram)

The Kolkata Knight Riders bagged a convincing eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in the sixth match of IPL 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26.

After being asked to bat first, RR opener Sanju Samson got out for 13 runs off 11 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) and stand-in captain Riyan Parag couldn't create a significant impact either. In the powerplay overs, RR batters managed to score 54/1.

While RR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, Dhruv Jurel smacked a 28-ball 33-run knock with five fours. In the death overs, Jofra Archer scored 16 runs off seven balls with two sixes as the Royals posted 151/9 in 20 overs.

also-read-trending Trending

Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets each while Spencer Johnson scalped one wicket.

Despite KKR losing Moeen Ali (5) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) cheaply, they chased down the target comfortably. Quinton de Kock held one held firmly and scored 97* runs off 61 balls with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched a 83-run partnership for the third wicket with impact player Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who remained unbeaten at 22 off 17 balls with two fours. KKR crossed the line in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Ishan Kishan (SRH)111106106*-47225.531--116
2DC Jurel (RR)22-1037051.563163.49-1-106
3Q de Kock (KKR)22110197*10166153.03-1-96
4SS Iyer (PBKS)1119797*-42230.95-1-59
5SV Samson (RR)22-796639.548164.58-1-94
6N Pooran (LSG)11-75757530250-1-67
7B Sai Sudharsan (GT)11-74747441180.48-1-56
8AM Rahane (KKR)22-74563746160.86-1-75
9MR Marsh (LSG)11-72727236200-1-66
10TM Head (SRH)11-67676731216.12-1-93
Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batter Ishan Kishan maintained his pole position with 106 runs while Rajasthan Royals middle-order batter Dhruv Jurel ascended from the sixth rank to the second position with 103 runs.

KKR opener Quinton de Kock rocketed from the 59th rank to the third position, having amassed 101 runs. Shreyas Iyer slipped from the second to the fourth rank with 97 runs. Sanju Samson ascended from the eighth to the fifth rank with 79 runs.

Nicholas Pooran (75) and Sai Sudharsan (74) slid three spots each to the sixth and seventh ranks, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane (74) ascended from the 12th rank to the eighth position. Mitchell Marsh (72) and Travis Head (67) slipped to the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)11244-1844/184.54.561-
2KK Ahmed (CSK)11244-2933/299.667.258--
3KH Pandya (RCB)11244-2933/299.667.258--
4R Sai Kishore (GT)11244-3033/30107.58--
5V Puthur (MI)11244-3233/3210.6688--
6MA Starc (DC)11244-4233/421410.58--
7TU Deshpande (RR)22305-5133/441710.210--
8CV Varun (KKR)22488-6032/17207.516--
9VG Arora (KKR)22427-7532/332510.7114--
10SN Thakur (LSG)11122-1922/199.59.56--
CSK bowlers Noor Ahamd (4) and Khaleel Ahmad (3) continue to hold the top two positions in the wicket-taking charts at averages of 4.5 and 9.66, respectively.

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya, GT spinner R Sai Kishore, MI spinner Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Starc have scalped three wickets each to retain third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 9.66, 10, 10.66, and 14, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande maintained his seventh rank with three wickets at an average of 17. Varun Chakravarthy ascended from the 31st rank to the eighth position, having taken three wickets at 20.

KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora ascended from the 30th rank to the ninth spot with three scalps at an average of 25. LSG pacer Shardul Thakur slipped down from eighth to the 10th rank with two wickets.

Edited by Arshit Garg
