IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Aiden Markram and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Rajasthan Royals by two runs in the 36th match of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. LSG won the last over thriller thanks to Avesh Khan's bowling.
After winning the toss, LSG chose to bat, but the top order of Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and Rishabh Pant crumbled inside eight overs. Aiden Markram (66 off 45) stood tall alongside Ayush Badoni (50 off 34) to register a 76-run partnership. Abdul Samad smashed four sixes in his 30-run cameo off 10 deliveries, ending the innings with 180 runs on board.
Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande grabbed one apiece.
In response, RR put on a wonderful 85-run opening partnership with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing 34 off 20 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 74 from 52 balls. Riyan Parag added 39 runs in the middle overs, but the LSG bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals and secured a two-run win. Avesh Khan picked up three crucial wickets to seal the game.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the chart despite his failure in the game today against RR. He now has 368 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 205.58. Sai Sudharsan with 365 runs is in the second position. His teammate Jos Buttler occupies the third position with 315 runs from seven games at an average of 63.
Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped up the order to the fourth position with 307 runs from eight games. LSG opener Mitchell Marsh slipped to the fifth position with 299 runs. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, has scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 149.72.
KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively, with 266, 265, 257, and 249 runs.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Prasidh Krishna at the top of the table has picked 14 wickets, while the CSK spinner Noor Ahmad at the second rank has 12 wickets at an average of 14.25.
Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, and Shardul Thakur with 12 wickets each occupy the third to fifth positions with an economy of 6.25, 8.17, and 11, respectively.
Sai Kishore, Hardik Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohammed Siraj have all picked up 11 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy completes the top 10 with 10 wickets at an economy of 6.22.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS