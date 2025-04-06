IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs GT match (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj

The Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 19th match of IPL 2025. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the clash on Sunday, April 6.

After losing the toss, SRH batted first, posting a good-looking total of 152/8 in 20 overs. Nitish Reddy (31), Heinrich Klaasen (27), and Pat Cummins (22*) were the top scorers in the first innings.

Abhishek Sharma (18), Travis Head (8), and Ishan Kishan (17) failed to create a significant impact. Mohammed Siraj continues to be the star bowler for the Titans, scalping four crucial wickets. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore pocketed two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) returned early to the pavilion. However, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar changed the course of the game, scoring at a good pace. Sundar went on to score 49 runs in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill continued his good run-flow, smacking 61* runs in 43 balls laced up with nine fours. Sherfane Rutherford played an impressive cameo, scoring 35* runs in 16 balls with six fours and a six.

Eventually, the Titans crossed the winning line in 16.4 overs, with seven wickets in hand. Mohammed Shami's two wickets went in vain, while Pat Cummins picked up one wicket.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 - 201 75 50.25 92 218.47 - 2 - 18 16 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 191 74 47.75 127 150.39 - 2 - 16 9 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 4 4 - 184 72 46 99 185.85 - 3 1 22 10 4 SA Yadav (MI) 4 4 1 171 67 57 106 161.32 - 1 - 15 8 5 JC Buttler (GT) 4 4 1 166 73* 55.33 99 167.67 - 2 1 14 9 6 SS Iyer (PBKS) 3 3 2 159 97* 159 77 206.49 - 2 - 10 13 7 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 - 152 34 30.4 90 168.88 - - - 13 7 8 TM Head (SRH) 5 5 - 148 67 29.6 78 189.74 - 1 - 21 6 9 Shubman Gill (GT) 4 4 1 146 61* 48.66 98 148.97 - 1 - 16 5 10 AU Verma (SRH) 5 5 - 141 74 28.2 77 183.11 - 1 - 8 12

Lucknow Super Giants' top-order batter Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts with 201 runs from four innings. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank with 191 runs from four innings.

LSG opening batter Mitchell Marsh maintained his third rank with 184 runs from four innings. Meanwhile, MI top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav holds the fourth position with 171 runs from four innings.

Jos Buttler (166), Shreyas Iyer (159), Heinrich Klaasen (152), and Travis Head (148) continue to hold the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, respectively. GT skipper Shubman Gill (146) rocketed from the 34th rank to the ninth position. Aniket Verma (141) moved up from the 12th to the 10th slot.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 4 4 90 15 - 118 10 4/18 11.8 7.86 9 1 - 2 MA Starc (DC) 3 3 70 11.4 - 104 9 5/35 11.55 8.91 7.77 - 1 3 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 124 9 4/17 13.77 7.75 10.66 1 - 4 HH Pandya (MI) 3 3 60 10 - 75 8 5/36 9.37 7.5 7.5 - 1 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 113 8 3/30 14.12 7.06 12 - - 6 KK Ahmed (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 120 8 3/29 15 7.5 12 - - 7 SN Thakur (LSG) 4 4 78 13 - 132 7 4/34 18.85 10.15 11.14 1 - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 3 3 72 12 - 72 6 3/22 12 6 12 - - 9 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 3 3 71 11.5 - 86 6 3/21 14.33 7.26 11.83 - - 10 CV Varun (KKR) 4 4 90 15 - 94 6 3/22 15.66 6.26 15 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad maintains his top spot in the wicket-taking charts, pocketing 10 wickets. Mitchell Starc retained his second rank with nine scalps from three innings at an average of 11.55.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj, the Titans pacer, ascended from the 17th to the third position, scalping nine wickets at 13.77. Hardik Pandya, R Sai Kishore, and Khaleel Ahmed scalped eight wickets each, slipping one down to the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 9.37, 14.12, and 15, respectively.

Shardul Thakur (7) slid one rank to the seventh position. Kuldeep Yadav (6), Josh Hazlewood (6) and Varun Chakravarthy (6) descended one spot each. They now occupy the eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, averaging 12, 14.33 and 15.66, respectively

