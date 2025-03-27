IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Nicholas Pooran & Shardul Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bagged a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the seventh match of the IPL 2025 season. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the match on Thursday, March 27.

After losing the toss, SRH were tasked to bat first. The hosts lost Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) quite early in the innings, courtesy of Shardul Thakur, who was the chief destructor with the ball.

Travis Head (47) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32) stitched a 61-run stand for the third wicket to set things right for their side. Heinrich Klaasen (26) and Aniket Verma (36) scored crucial runs as SRH posted a dominating total of 190/9 in 20 overs.

Shardul Thakur pocketed a four-wicket haul, conceding 34 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav scalped one wicket apiece.

In the chase, LSG lost Aiden Markram quite early for one run. However, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran teamed up to score runs quite quickly. While Pooran smacked an excellent 26-ball 70-run knock with six fours and as many sixes, Marsh scored runs at a brisk pace.

He took 29 balls to bring up his second consecutive fifty of the season. He got out two balls later, scoring 52 off 31 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Rishabh Pant (15) and Ayush Badoni (6) couldn't create a significant impact in the middle overs.

Coming into bat at No.7, Abdul Samad scored 22 runs off eight balls with two fours and as many sixes. The visitors won the match with five wickets in hand in 16.1 overs.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 - 145 75 72.5 56 258.92 - 2 - 12 13 2 MR Marsh (LSG) 2 2 - 124 72 62 67 185.07 - 2 - 13 8 3 TM Head (SRH) 2 2 - 114 67 57 59 193.22 - 1 - 14 6 4 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 2 2 1 106 106* 106 48 220.83 1 - 1 11 6 5 DC Jurel (RR) 2 2 - 103 70 51.5 63 163.49 - 1 - 10 6 6 Q de Kock (KKR) 2 2 1 101 97* 101 66 153.03 - 1 - 9 6 7 SS Iyer (PBKS) 1 1 1 97 97* - 42 230.95 - 1 - 5 9 8 SV Samson (RR) 2 2 - 79 66 39.5 48 164.58 - 1 - 9 4 9 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 1 1 - 74 74 74 41 180.48 - 1 - 5 6 10 AM Rahane (KKR) 2 2 - 74 56 37 46 160.86 - 1 - 7 5

LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran rocketed from sixth rank to the pole position with 145 runs. His colleague Mitchell Marsh ascended from the ninth to the second rank with 124 runs. SRH opening batter Travis Head surged from the 10th spot to the third position with 114 runs.

Ishan Kishan (106), Dhruv Jurel (103), Quinton de Kock (101), Shreyas Iyer (97), and Sanju Samson (79) slipped three spots each. They now occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks respectively.

Sai Sudharsan slid from the seventh to the ninth rank, amassing 74 runs. On the other hand, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane slipped from the eighth to the 10th position, accumulating 74 runs from two innings.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SN Thakur (LSG) 2 2 36 6 - 53 6 4/34 8.83 8.83 6 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 3 KK Ahmed (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 4 KH Pandya (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 1 1 24 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 6 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 7 MA Starc (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 8 TU Deshpande (RR) 2 2 30 5 - 51 3 3/44 17 10.2 10 - - 9 CV Varun (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 60 3 2/17 20 7.5 16 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 2 2 36 6 - 62 3 2/34 20.66 10.33 12 - -

LSG pacer Shardul Thakur rocketed from the 10th rank to the top spot with six scalps. Noor Ahmad (4) and Khaleel Ahmed (3) slipped two spots each to the second and third positions, respectively.

Krunal Pandya (3), R Sai Kishore (3), Vignesh Puthur (3), Mitchell Starc (3), and Tushar Deshpande (3) slid two spots each. They now occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 9.66, 10, 10.66, 14 and 17, respectively.

Varun Chakravarthy, the KKR spinner, slipped down one spot to the 10th rank, picking up three wickets at an average of 20. Harshal Patel, the SRH pacer, moved up from the 15th rank to the 10th position, scalping three wickets at an average of 20.66.

