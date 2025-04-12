IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Travis Head & Shreyas Iyer

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bagged an excellent eight-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the high-scoring 27th match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

After winning the toss, PBKS opted to bat first. Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) continued their good form, stitching a 66-run stand for the first wicket. Captain Shreyas Iyer was at his best yet again, smacking 82 runs in 36 balls with six fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 227.78.

In the death overs, Marcus Stoinis smacked 34* runs in 11 balls with one four and four sixes at a strike rate of 309.09 to propel PBKS to 245/6 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel was the star of the first innings for SRH, scalping a four-wicket haul, conceding 42 runs in four overs while Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets.

The chase looked a one-sided affair as SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing. Head smacked 66 runs in 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 178.38.

On the other hand, Sharma scored a scintillating century, smacking 141 runs in 55 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes. Eventually, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan propelled SRH past the winning line in 18.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 6 6 1 349 87* 69.8 162 215.43 - 4 - 26 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 5 5 2 250 97* 83.33 120 208.33 - 3 - 16 20 5 JC Buttler (GT) 6 6 1 218 73* 43.6 138 157.97 - 2 1 21 9 6 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 214 67 35.66 115 186.08 - 2 - 30 9 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 208 61* 41.6 139 149.64 - 2 - 22 6 8 AM Rahane (KKR) 6 6 1 204 61 40.8 132 154.54 - 2 - 18 13 9 AK Markram (LSG) 6 6 - 202 58 33.66 132 153.03 - 2 - 20 9 10 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8

Nicholas Pooran continues to hold the top spot with 349 runs from six innings. B Sai Sudharsan (329), and Mitchell Marsh (265) maintained their second and third ranks, respectively. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer rocketed from the 13th to the fourth rank, amassing 250 runs from five innings.

Jos Buttler (218) slipped one spot to the fifth rank while Travis Head (214) ascended from the 19th to the sixth rank. Shubman Gill (208), Ajinkya Rahane (204), Aiden Markram (202), and Suryakumar Yadav (199) slid two spots each to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 6 6 120 20 - 158 12 4/18 13.16 7.9 10 1 - 2 SN Thakur (LSG) 6 6 126 21 - 218 11 4/34 19.81 10.38 11.45 1 - 3 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 4 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 6 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 - 7 KK Ahmed (CSK) 6 6 138 23 - 205 10 3/29 20.5 8.91 13.8 - - 8 MA Starc (DC) 4 4 88 14.4 - 139 9 5/35 15.44 9.47 9.77 - 1 9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 4 4 96 16 - 89 8 3/22 11.12 5.56 12 - - 10 CV Varun (KKR) 6 6 138 23 - 147 8 3/22 18.37 6.39 17.25 - -

Noor Ahmad, CSK's star overseas spinner, remains at the top spot with 12 wickets from six innings. LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur holds the second rank, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 19.81.

Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), R Sai Kishore (10), Mohammed Siraj (10) and Khaleel Ahmed (10) retain their third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh ranks at 12, 16, 16.8, 20.4 and 20.5 respectively.

Mitchell Starc (9), Kuldeep Yadav (8), and Varun Chakravarthy (8) maintain their eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 15.44, 11.12 and 18.37, respectively.

